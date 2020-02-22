Ryan Newman Daytona 500 Crash: New Video Reveals What the FedEx Team Did Right After NASCAR Wreck

The 62nd running of the Daytona 500 drew attention with Ryan Newman's frightening wreck during the final lap. Not many fans noticed that Denny Hamlin had secured the victory due to their focus on Newman's health. The other members of the FedEx team were similarly focused on the wrecked No. 6 Ford Mustang, as evidenced by a video posted on Twitter.

What you won’t see on the news: is how the @FedEx team, instead of celebrating their victory, immediately goes to prayer for #ryannewman ... This speaks volume! Above and beyond to you, FedEx. pic.twitter.com/ZrkbigQNiR — 🦏Kyle Salazar (@Kyle_Salazar24) February 18, 2020

The FOX broadcast captured footage that showed Joe Gibbs and his racing team as they learned about Newman's crash. Instead of celebrating the win by Hamlin, they gathered in a circle and began praying for the veteran driver's safety.

There wasn't a single member of the FedEx team that hesitated prior to gathering in prayer. They all simply removed their hats in one motion and gathered in a circle. Newman's condition was their top priority.

Following this video surfacing on Twitter, several users said that Gibbs and his team were not praying for Newman. They said that this racing team prays after every race and that Gibbs and co. didn't know about Newman's condition at the time of the video.

"Yes he does, but at the time they were celebrating and they saw on the video that Ryan was not out of the car. They immediately started praying. Gibbs team prays before and after a race," one user countered on Twitter. There were others saying that the reaction to the crash was evident on the members of the team before they gathered to pray.

Ultimately, the prayers were answered. Newman was transported to Halifax Medical Center, where he remained for fewer than 48 hours. He received treatment for injuries that were considered serious, but not life-threatening.

Newman fans were excited to see incredible progress following his wreck on Monday night. Roush Fenway Racing showed him out of bed with a photo on Wednesday morning, and they followed it up with the revelation that Newman had been released from the hospital.

The racing team posted a photo on Wednesday afternoon showing Newman walking hand-in-hand with his two daughters. He was leaving the hospital and heading home after being treated for injuries sustained during Monday night's wreck.

Photo Credit: Chris Graythen/Getty Images