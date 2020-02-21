Ryan Newman Crash: Denny Hamlin Tweets 'Ridiculous' Photo and Fans Chime In

Denny Hamlin fans are almost as floored as he is by the constant misspellings of his first name. Following his win at Monday's Daytona 500 (as well as a scary crash that hospitalized Ryan Newman for two days), the NASCAR driver has shared a few instances this week where there has been confusion over his name, including Thursday afternoon when a cashier at a restaurant wrote it as "Denni" on his receipt.

"I mean this is just getting ridiculous," Hamlin quipped in the caption.

Earlier in the week, he marveled at yet another misspelling of his name. News of his second-straight Daytona 500 victory appearing in the ribbon scroll of the News Corp building in the Theater District of New York City — but the only problem was that his name was misspelled as "Danny" Hamlin.

"Danny Hamlin?" Hamlin asked incredulously in a video he shared to social media. "Who the hell is Danny Hamlin?!"

Continue scrolling to check out the reaction fans had to Hamlin's awkward encounters in the big city.

Several fans poked even more fun at Hamlin with their responses, calling him by yet another incorrect first name.

Others joked that with three Daytona 500 career wins, Hamlin is still inching his way to legitimacy.

One person remembered a particularly fond racing memory from SpongeBob SquarePants in which Squidward Tentacles' last name was misspelled on his Snail Racing Cup first place trophy.

Others admitted to getting the racer's name wrong themselves.

Some suggested Hamlin try his luck at Denny's, where his name surely would not be misspelled.

Several fans were distracted by the timestamp on Hamlin's receipt, which was marked 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 20, 2020.

