Ryan Newman Crash: Denny Hamlin Tweets 'Ridiculous' Photo and Fans Chime In

Denny Hamlin fans are almost as floored as he is by the constant misspellings of his first name. Following his win at Monday's Daytona 500 (as well as a scary crash that hospitalized Ryan Newman for two days), the NASCAR driver has shared a few instances this week where there has been confusion over his name, including Thursday afternoon when a cashier at a restaurant wrote it as "Denni" on his receipt.

I mean this is just getting ridiculous pic.twitter.com/INSQAzQpNG — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 20, 2020

"I mean this is just getting ridiculous," Hamlin quipped in the caption.

Earlier in the week, he marveled at yet another misspelling of his name. News of his second-straight Daytona 500 victory appearing in the ribbon scroll of the News Corp building in the Theater District of New York City — but the only problem was that his name was misspelled as "Danny" Hamlin.

Fake news. Who is DANNY hamlin? pic.twitter.com/WEYvlt2CR3 — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 19, 2020

"Danny Hamlin?" Hamlin asked incredulously in a video he shared to social media. "Who the hell is Danny Hamlin?!"

Continue scrolling to check out the reaction fans had to Hamlin's awkward encounters in the big city.