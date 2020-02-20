Ryan Newman Is Thumbs up in Newly Revealed Photo With Martin Truex Jr. After Hospital Release

By Stephen Andrew

0comments

Following his release from the hospital, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is seen giving a thumbs up in a newly revealed photo, alongside fellow NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. In the photo shared to Twitter, Newman can be seen sitting on a couch and smiling, as her poses with his friends. Newman had been hospitalized this week, after suffering a terrible crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday, which wreck his car and left him with serious injuries. Luckily, his wounds were not life-threatening.

This story is developing...

