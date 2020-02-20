Ryan Newman Is Thumbs up in Newly Revealed Photo With Martin Truex Jr. After Hospital Release

Following his release from the hospital, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is seen giving a thumbs up in a newly revealed photo, alongside fellow NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. In the photo shared to Twitter, Newman can be seen sitting on a couch and smiling, as her poses with his friends. Newman had been hospitalized this week, after suffering a terrible crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday, which wreck his car and left him with serious injuries. Luckily, his wounds were not life-threatening.

This story is developing...