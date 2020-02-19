Ryan Newman Posts Photo With Daughters Amid Hospitalization Following Daytona 500 Crash

Ryan Newman is continuing to recover from the injuries he suffered during his crash at the Daytona 500 and it looks like he's making big strides. On Wednesday, Roush Fenway Racing tweeted a photo of Newman out of the hospital bed smiling alongside his two daughters, in addition to providing an update on his health status. Shortly after the post, Newman posted the same thing on his Twitter account to confirm that he's doing okay.

The crash occurred on the final lap of the race when Ryan Blaney nudged Newman's car and it led to him spinning out, hitting a wall and flipping in the air a few times. He was rushed to Halifax Medical Center shortly after the crash.

A number of fans responded to Newman's tweet.

"It's wonderful to see that you are doing well!" one fan wrote. Thanks for the update! God bless!"

"YEEEEEEEEEESSSSS!!!!!" another fan wrote. "Thank you for sharing this (Ryan Newman)

!! The entire NASCAR and Motorsports community has been waiting to see this and it is EVEN BETTER than we could have imagined! Hoping for a quick recovery brother! We love you and your family!

"This is truly a miracle. Amazing!" another Twitter user added. "I don’t see a scratch on him. So happy to see this picture."

The extent of Newman's injuries haven't been announced, but it looks like he's doing a lot better than on Monday night.

"Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night's last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway," Roush Fenway Racing said in a statement. "The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters."

The crash on Monday isn't the first time Newman has been involved in a serious accident on the track. Since 2009 Newman has been involved in three accidents that has involved his car being airborne or had another car come down on him.

"I am doing this interview to let everybody know I'm all right," Newman said to reporters afterwards according to ESPN in 2013. "They can build safer race cars, they can build safer walls. But they can't get their heads out of their a— far enough to keep them on the race track, and that's pretty disappointing.

"I wanted to make sure I get that point across. Y'all can figure out who 'they' is. That's no way to end a race. Our car was much better than that. That's just poor judgment in restarting the race, poor judgment. ... I mean, you got what you wanted, but poor judgment and running in the dark and running in the rain. That's it, thank you."