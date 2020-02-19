Ryan Newman's First Photo From Hospital Sparks Spirited Response From NASCAR Fans
Ryan Newman was in a major car crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night, but it looks like he's getting stronger each day that passes by. The 2008 Daytona 500 winner was sent to the hospital on Monday night for his injuries, and on Wednesday Roush Fenway Racing posted a photo of him out of the hospital bed with his two daughters. It was announced Newman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and it looks like he's recovering from his injuries quickly.
The crash occurred when Newman's car was nudged by Ryan Blaney on the final lap. It led to Newman spinning out and hitting a wall before flipping a few times in the air and landing on its roof and skidding along the track. Because of the changes NASCAR has made to the tracks and cars over the years, Newman was able to survive the crash.
Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement pic.twitter.com/xIZRiaRApi— Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020
Here's a look at Newman smiling with his daughters. We still don't know the extent of Newman's injuries, but it looks like he's doing really well and it's possible he could race again in the near future.
Awesome! Simply awesome.— Richmond Raceway (@RichmondRaceway) February 19, 2020
Richmond Raceway simply loves the photo by writing "awesome." All fans can agree with this comment as everyone was hoping Newman was able to survive the crash since Monday was a very scary situation.
Truly amazing. Thank you God. And thank the latest Nascar safety technology.
I would be willing to pay extra for a car built with the safety of roll bars, Hans device etc. So i would buy fewer cars. A true miracle for Ryan to be up and walking and talking. 💕🙏🏼💕— minxy⭐⭐⭐ (@minxy99) February 19, 2020
This fan thanked the technology advancements made over the years for saving Newman's life. The one thing NASCAR didn't want is Newman not surviving the crash, so since Earnhardt's death, NASCAR has made big improvements to their tracks and cars to protect the drivers as much as possible.