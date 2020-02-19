Ryan Newman's First Photo From Hospital Sparks Spirited Response From NASCAR Fans

Ryan Newman was in a major car crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night, but it looks like he's getting stronger each day that passes by. The 2008 Daytona 500 winner was sent to the hospital on Monday night for his injuries, and on Wednesday Roush Fenway Racing posted a photo of him out of the hospital bed with his two daughters. It was announced Newman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and it looks like he's recovering from his injuries quickly.

The crash occurred when Newman's car was nudged by Ryan Blaney on the final lap. It led to Newman spinning out and hitting a wall before flipping a few times in the air and landing on its roof and skidding along the track. Because of the changes NASCAR has made to the tracks and cars over the years, Newman was able to survive the crash.

Here's a look at fans responding to the photo of Newman.