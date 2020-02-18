Ryan Newman Daytona 500 Crash: NASCAR Fans Applauding Daytona International Speedway Safety Team

Monday night, NASCAR driver Ryan Newman suffered serious injuries after wrecking in the Daytona 500. This incident took place right before he crossed the finish line and led to him being hospitalized. This was a frightening moment for fans, but the safety personnel helped alleviate some of the stress on Monday. Newman is believed to be on the mend after reportedly avoiding life-threatening injuries. He was extricated from the wreckage by the safety team and transported to Halifax Medical Center via ambulance. He is now continuing to receive treatment. "Ryan Newman has been helped from his car by the AMR safety team, he's been loaded into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital, and that's all the information we can be provided at this time," announcer Mike Joy told viewers on Monday night as he and Jeff Gordon closed out the broadcast. With this news, fans reacted by expressing gratitude for the safety team that was on hand to save Newman. Emergency personnel services were on hand to provide assistance immediately after the wreck took place. In the opinion of the NASCAR fans, this event could have been fatal if not for the efforts of this safety team.

Slide 1 of 7 First thing after shoveling a fresh coat of snow, was to check on Ryan Newman. 🙏🏻 Also, kudos to the @DISupdates Safety Team. They worked, quickly, effectively and coordinated. This was not an easy access situation.👊🏻 — 1265 Lombardi Guy (@1265lombardiguy) February 18, 2020 Following the crash on Monday night, there were many fans and viewers waiting for the slightest possible update that would reveal Newman's status. They wanted the safety workers to work fast and get the driver out of his car within moments. Speed was essential, but it was also critical that the safety team take all of the proper precautions in order to get Newman extricated from the vehicle. They had to be efficient and work without panic.

Slide 2 of 7 I am very glad to hear Ryan Newman's injuries aren't considered life-threatening. That was an absolutely catastrophic shunt. Credit to both the safety of the cars and the work of the safety team to get him out of there. — Rebecca Zeitlin (@rfzeitlin) February 18, 2020 Fellow NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie spoke to Good Morning America and mentioned that the research and development team is focused on making the cars safe. Accidents can be expected when they are driving 200 mph, so it's critical to have vehicles that will protect them in an incident. When the wrecks can't be avoided, the safety team has to be ready to swoop in and get the drivers safely out of their vehicles and into the ambulance, if needed. The team at Daytona International Speedway did just that on Monday night, which the fans truly appreciated.

Slide 3 of 7 Thank you Lord for keeping Ryan Newman alive after what I thought was going to be another tragic event in the #Daytona500, also huge thanks to the safety team & NASCAR for making safety a top priority. I seriously thought tonight would be reminiscent of Feb. 18, 2001. #RocketMan — Gary Justus (@Gary_Justus88) February 18, 2020 The Daytona 500 has seen some devastating wrecks in previous years, including one in 2001 in which Dale Earnhardt lost his life. This incident has long been in the minds of NASCAR fans, causing them to fear the worst with each subsequent wreck. There were several viewers thinking about Earnhardt on Monday night after watching Newman wreck before crossing the finish line. They were truly terrified about his safety but later learned that the safety team had prevented another tragedy.

Slide 4 of 7 Still hard to think we could have lost Ryan Newman today... NASCAR insistent on the design of the car for safety in this run, along with the medical teams involved need to be thanked a thousand times over. #DAYTONA500 #NASCAR — Gary Weaver // iRacing Commentator (@GaryW_Broadcast) February 18, 2020 Newman has long been a proponent of safety advancements in NASCAR, something that the fans appreciated on Monday night. The photos and videos showed that there was nothing salvageable from the No. 6 Ford Mustang, but he still survived the wreck. Following the news that the injuries weren't considered life-threatening, the fans took to social media to thank the safety team for the swift response on Monday night. They didn't want to stop thanking these workers considering how frightening this wreck appeared to be.

Slide 5 of 7 I want to thank the @NASCAR Engineers, Safety Team & the Scientists, as well as the Doctors! They always make sure safety comes first. All of these advancements have saved many lives. Glad to hear @RyanJNewman is going to be okay! #RyanNewman #Daytona500 #NASCAR #Halifax — The Anonymous (@PolishRightWing) February 18, 2020 NASCAR may have started after bootleggers attempted to deliver illegal cases of whiskey during the prohibition, but the sport has since made strides in terms of safety. No longer are drivers flying down the track with their headlights turned off. Another advancement of the sport is the inclusion of dedicated safety teams that will leap into action when a wreck occurs. These individuals were responsible for extricating Newman from his vehicle on Monday night, and the fans applauded the manner in which they handled this business.

Slide 6 of 7 Ryan Newman is in serious but stable condition. His injuries are non-life threatening. Per the conference just done by Steve O'Donnell. Thank you to all the track workers, safety personnel and Halifax Medical team on their awesome work. Thanks to NASCAR for the safety. — That Dude Named Dale #NewmanStrong (@xdrey24x) February 18, 2020 Newman may still be on the road to recovery and is continuing to receive treatment at the Halifax Medical Center, but the NASCAR fans know that this is a very positive outlook. The situation could have been much worse on Monday night. One of the primary reasons for Newman surviving the massive wreck, in the opinion of the fans, is the safety team. This group safety removed him from the wreckage and safely loaded him into the ambulance.