Daytona 500: Watch Ryan Newman's Scary Crash in the Final Lap

Ryan Newman was hospitalized after a crash during the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday when his car flew through air, flipping several times before catching fire. Newman's No. 6 Ford went out of control after it was tapped by driver Ryan Blaney's car, as seen in footage from the race.

A MASSIVE WRECK with one to go. Denny Hamlin wins his third #Daytona500, but much more concerning, Ryan Newman takes a horrific tumble. Crews checking. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/55WR3192y2 — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) February 18, 2020

Newman hit the wall and collided with Corey LaJoie's car, which struck Newman's vehicle at full speed and caused the car to slide down the track on its roof. Crews immediately rushed to the flaming Ford, which had to be turned on its tires before Newman could be unstrapped from his seat. Newman's removal from the car was not broadcast.

In a statement on Twitter, NASCAR shared that Newman was in serious condition.

"Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening," the organization said in a statement on Monday night. "We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available."

"We had been waiting for information just like everyone else, so to hear some positive news tonight is a relief," Mark Rushbrook, global director for Ford Performance Motorsports, said on Monday, via ESPN. "The entire Ford family is sending positive thoughts for his recovery, but our first thoughts remain with his family and his team."

Newman and Blaney had been jockeying for the lead during the race's final lap, and Blaney said that he had been trying to push Newman, a fellow Ford driver, ahead of Denny Hamlin, who drives a Toyota.

"I hope he’s all right," Blaney said on pit road, via USA Today. "That looked really bad and not something you want to do. Definitely unintentional."

"I was just committing to pushing him to the win once he blocked a couple times, was kind of beat," he continued. "Just hope Ryan’s all right. It sucks to lose a race, but you never want to see anyone get hurt."

Hamlin won the race just as the crash occurred, beating Blaney to the line by 0.014 seconds taking home the honor for the third time in his driving career.

Photo Credit: Getty / Brian Lawdermilk