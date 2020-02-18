Daytona 500: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Sends Prayers to Ryan Newman Following Scary Crash

The NASCAR world has been feeling very uneasy ever since the conclusion of the Daytona 500. During the first overtime, Ryan Newman was involved in a scary crash that led to him being taken to a hospital immediately afterwards.

"Ryan Newman has been helped from his car by the AMR safety team, he's been loaded into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital, and that's all the information we can be provided at this time," Mike Joy told viewers on the aftershow.

In the wake of the crash, many other racers, those who were on the track at the time and many retired racers, have sent their thoughts and prayers towards Newman. Among those was Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Big prayers for Newman — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) February 18, 2020

"Big prayers for Newman," his tweet read.

He also retweeted a post from Roush Yates Engines that further explained the scene, "No official word yet. Please join us in sending prayers for @RyanJNewman, @roushfenway, the @FordPerformance, family, and all of the larger @NASCAR family. These moments are never easy."

During the broadcast, Jeff Gordon, who works as an anchor alongside Mike Joy on the FOX broadcast, got pretty emotional when speaking about the scene that unfolded.

"Safety has come along way in this sport, but sometimes we are reminded that it is a very dangerous sport," Gordon said. "Just... thoughts and prayers are with Ryan Newman and his family."

As of this writing, Newman's condition is not officially known. A Penske employee shared with WFTV sports anchor Joe Kepner that Newman was awake following the crash. An update posted on Twitter showed the ambulance pulling into the trauma center.

Activity at Halifax Health following #Daytona500 crash. We believe Ryan Newman just arrived. Rushed into trauma entrance, escorted by deputies. No word on his condition @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/LdGMRc1FZ3 — Nicole Griffin (@NicoleNews13) February 18, 2020

Newman was in the lead prior to his car flipping and catching fire. Overall, the Daytona 500 saw a handful of scary incidents. There was a big crash that involved nearly half the racers and forced Jimmie Johnson to have his final run at the track cut short. William Byron also had a spin-out that left him in last place.

The Daytona 500, which was postponed on Sunday following inclement weather, eventually saw Denny Hamlin come away with the win for the second consecutive time and for the third time in his career.