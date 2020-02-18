Amy Earnhardt Speaks out With 6 Words After Ryan Newman Daytona 500 Crash, and Her Fans Chime in

Amy Earnhardt weighed in on the horrific crash at the Daytona 500, and fans are with her. As the wife of Dale Earnhardt Jr., Amy knows a bit about the perils of racing, and her heart went out to Ryan Newman after Monday's race. Her tweet drew strong responses from fans.

Amy Earnhardt was one of the first big stars in the world of NASCAR to speak out after Newman's crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday. Newman was in the lead as the race was drawing to a close in the final lap of overtime, until his car was tapped by driver Ryan Blaney's car. Newman then spun out of control and flipped over several times, rolling in midair. His car was then hit by Corey LaJoie speeding up behind him.

Newman's car was on fire as the medical team pulled him out of the wreckage. He was rushed to Halifax Medical Center for emergency treatment, casting a bitter tone over the beginning of NASCAR season.

Please God let Ryan be ok 🙏🏻😞 — Amy Earnhardt (@AmyEarnhardt) February 18, 2020

"Please God let Ryan be ok," tweeted Earnhardt with a prayer-hand and a frowning emoji.

Her post seemed to sum up the response many fans had to the race, especially those who have been watching the sport for a long time.

"Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life-threatening," read a statement from NASCAR on the crash. "We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available."

Here is what NASCAR fans are saying about Earnhardt's pleading tweet for Ryan Newman.