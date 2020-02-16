Daytona 500: Which NASCAR Driver Could Most Likely Win First Championship Race

The Daytona 500 is here and it will kick off the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series. Getting off to a strong start in the Cup Series is big, so the Daytona 500 is the once race where all drivers want to either win or get into the top 10 for the sake of the cup standings.

Last year, Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 while Kyle Busch came in second place and Erik Jones finished third. This was Hamlin's second Daytona 500 win as he also won the 2016 race.

"This year being a whole new ball of wax, it's a complete reset," Hamlin said to USA Today after the Daytona 500 last year. "There was no doubt, whether it was last year's package or this year’s package, we’re gonna be successful and we're going to win races."

Hamlin will be one of the favorites to win this year. But which driver could win their first Daytona 500 this weekend? Scroll down to find out.