Kyle Busch Shares Kiss With Wife in Valentine's Day Photo Ahead of Daytona 500

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch is preparing for the Daytona 500, which will mark the start of the 2020 season. However, he first spent time on Friday sending Valentine's Day love to his wife, Samantha. He posted a photo on Instagram that showed him kissing his wife on the cheek.

"Don’t tell anyone, but you’re my favorite. [kiss emoji] Happy Valentines Day @samanthabusch," Busch wrote in the caption of his photo. He also showed himself holding up a package of M&Ms with the same message. Busch is sponsored by the popular candy, as evidenced by the logos on his Toyota Camry and his fire suit.

Considering that Friday was actually a workday for Busch, he didn't get to properly celebrate Valentine's Day with Samantha. Instead, he and his wife went out on a "hot date." Although there were questions about the destination considering that Busch posted a photo that showed the happy couple dressed up at Daytona International Speedway.

"Please tell me your taking her somewhere other than the track," one fan on Instagram commented on Thursday.

Busch and Samantha originally tied the knot during a New Year's Eve ceremony in 2010. They held the ceremony in Chicago. This was an extravagant wedding considering that Samantha had the dress flown in from Dubai. The couple also celebrated their nuptials with a seven-hour reception at the Chicago Cultural Center. This party lasted from 5:30 p.m. until 1 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Fast-forward until 2020, and Busch is loving the married life. He frequently posts about his wife and son on Instagram, showing them at the race track or on entertaining trips. This included a day spent at Universal Studios Orlando.

Now that Valentine's Day is over, Busch will be looking for a victory in the Daytona 500. He nearly achieved victory in 2019 but finished second after being passed by Denny Hamlin.

Busch doesn't have the best odds to win in 2020, but he is among the favorites. Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin are currently tied atop the list of 40 drivers with 10-1 odds, but Busch is right behind them. He is tied with Chase Elliott at 13-1 odds.

Busch is a two-time champion after securing victories in the 2015 and 2019 Cup Series. He has hopes of adding to his resume in 2020. Will he reign victorious during Sunday's Daytona 500?

(Photo Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)