Kobe Bryant Public Memorial: How Much Do Tickets Cost?

The Los Angeles Lakers announced details for the Celebration of Life memorial for Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, scheduled for Monday, Feb. 24 at the STAPLES Center. Every aspect of the memorial is a tribute to Bryant and Gianna, even down to the ticket prices. Tickets will be distributed using the Ticketmaster Verified Fan system.

Ticket prices are set at $224 for an individual ticket. The cost for a second ticket is $24.02. Those prices are a reference to Bryant's number 24, which he wore for the second half of his 20-year career with the Lakers, and Gianna's 2, which she wore during youth basketball games.

Beginning today, fans can register to buy tickets at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/kobeandgianna. On Tuesday, Feb. 18, fans will receive emails letting them know if they were verified and will get access to the public ticket release on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. PT. Fans need the unique access code sent to them on Feb. 18 to buy the ticket.

If the demand for tickets from verified fans is exceeds supply, fans will be randomly picked to take part in the public sale.

Fans must have tickets in order to go to the event. The Lakers are urging fans not to gather outside the STAPLES Center or other L.A. Live venues without tickets because the event will not be shown on the video screens. There will also not be an overflow area outside the arena.

"Members of the public without tickets to the Celebration of Life are strongly advised by STAPLES Center and law enforcement not to come downtown near STAPLES Center or L.A. LIVE as fans without tickets will not be able to access the STAPLES Center site, L.A. Live site, or adjacent streets," the Lakers note.

Proceeds from ticket sales are going to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation which "exists to further Kobe and Gianna Bryant's legacy in youth sports. Specifically, the Foundation aims to provide access, opportunity, and to teach life skills to young girls and boys through the vehicle of sports."

On Thursday, Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, announced she was renaming the Mamba Sports Foundation to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation, adding Gianna's nickname.

"Because there is no #24 without #2, we have updated the Mamba Sports Foundation to now be called the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation," Vanessa wrote in an Instagram statement. "Our mission remains the same – and stronger than ever – to provide opportunities to young people through sports. Thank you all for the outpouring of support and your kind donations to date as we carry forth Kobe and Gigi’s legacy.. We hope to empower young athletes in a world they left us all to help shape."

Bryant, 41, and Gianna, 13, died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California. The other victims of the crash were John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Christina Mauser, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Photo credit: Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images