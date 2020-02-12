Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Private Funeral Was Actually Held Last Week, Records Show

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna have been laid to rest. The father and daughter were buried in Orange County near their family home at a private family service held last week. According to The Los Angeles Times, a death certificate for Bryant states his "final disposition" took place Feb. 7 at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar. Originally it was slated for Westwood Village Memorial Park, though that was changed.

A memorial for both Bryant and his daughter is still scheduled for Feb. 24 at Staples Center. Tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis and expected to be a very sought-after item in the Los Angeles area.

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late NBA star, posted another emotional message on Instagram on Monday about the loss of her husband and daughter.

"I've been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone," Bryant wrote. "I can't process both at the same time. It's like I'm trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong."

In the days that followed the crash last month, she also urged fans to help the families of the other victims of the crash through the Mamba Sports Foundation's MambaOnThree fund. She also encouraged donations to help further the pair's legacy in youth sports through the Mamba Sports Foundation directly.

Along with Bryant and his daughter, the other seven victims of the Jan. 26 crash included Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser and the helicopter's pilot, Ara Zobayan.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. While engine failure has been ruled out, what they have found has raised concerns over the possibility of future crashes.

At roughly 10 a.m. local time, the Sikorsky S76-B helicopter crashed into a mountainside, which is thought to be due to the foggy conditions and poor visibility. Prior to the crash, the craft reached Burbank, where it was forced to circle above the Los Angeles Zoo for 11 minutes while waiting for air traffic controllers to give it the all-clear. While the LAPD had grounded flights that morning due to cloudy conditions, private jets and other helicopters were reportedly passing through the area as well.