Blunt Trauma: Kobe Bryant's Cause of Death, Explained

This week, Kobe Bryant's death certificate was released, revealing that the NBA legend's cause of death was determined to be blunt trauma. According to Study.com, Blunt trauma is also sometimes referred to as "blunt force trauma" and "is an injury that is caused by an object striking or hitting the body. This type of injury or trauma can occur to any part of the body. Blunt force trauma is different from penetrating trauma because penetrating trauma involves an object entering the body, such as a bullet or knife wound, while blunt force trauma does not."

Additionally, the online resource states, "The symptoms of blunt force trauma will vary greatly depending on how hard the object hits the body and where the object hits the body. For example, if an object hits the shoulder with only a small amount of force, the injury will likely be very minor and might only involve a tiny bruise or slight pain. However, if an object hits the shoulder with a large amount of force, this could produce a lot of pain and bruising and possibly cause fractures to the bones in the shoulder."

Bryant was killed in a tragic helicopter crash in January, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The certificate, which was initially obtained by The Blast, also listed Bryant's place of death is "mountainside" where the crash took place.

#BREAKING: Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were laid to rest during a private ceremony on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, according to his newly obtained death certificate. https://t.co/YPxPWdUYVv — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) February 11, 2020

In addition to Bryant and his daughter, the crash also claimed the lives of the aircraft's pilot — Ara Zobayan — and six other passengers: Alyssa Altobelli, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, and Christina Mauser.

Following the tragic crash, a fund was started to help support the families of the other victims. Named the MambaOnThree Fund, the fun "was created to honor Team Mamba’s mantra, 'Mamba on Three.' It’s with that customary chant for togetherness, sisterhood and the ability to take on every challenge that this Fund was named."

Per the fund's website: "The MambaOnThree Fund exists to honor and support loved ones of the seven other victims involved in the tragedy that occurred on January 26, 2020. All donations to the Fund will be directed to their families."

Those interested in donating to The MambaOnThree Fund can do so here.