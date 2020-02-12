Antonio Brown Pens Sweet Message to Ex Chelsie Kyriss Amid Recent Turmoil

Antonio Brown and his ex-girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss went through a very public breakup in recent months, the majority of which was documented on Instagram. The relationship appeared to be truly over after Brown went on a profanity-laced tirade toward the Hollywood Police and Kyriss. Now, however, he has posted a long apology on Instagram.

"First and foremost, I will love to Thanks the most high 'God' for allowing the 'God' thats in me to really look deep into myself, Mainly because greater the spirit thats in us,than the spirit thats Of the world," Brown wrote in the caption of his post.

"And me being a 'God' fearing man first, Truly understand That I owe my wonderful Kids and the mother [Chelsie] of my wonderful kids, The world Biggest Apology, for my Public out breaks through social media, and for the hurt that I may have took them through while on my Emotional roller Coaster that we all are faced with in Life. #TheGreaterMe"

This apology is one of many that Brown has posted on Instagram. He has apologized to the Hollywood Police, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Ben Roethlisberger. Brown also spoke about his recent headlines during a one-on-one interview with Josina Anderson of ESPN and said that he could have "done a lot of things better."

Following the altercations involving Brown, Kyriss reportedly filed for sole custody of their three children. USA Today reported that a lawsuit was filed in Broward County, Florida on Jan. 15.

"It is imperative to the safety and the welfare of the Petitioner and the minor children that the Petitioner be awarded sole parental responsibility, as shared parental responsibility would be detrimental to the minor children," the lawsuit reportedly says.

Kyriss also posted a message on Instagram that called for Brown to seek mental help. The post was later deleted but not before it was revealed that she and the children were "distancing themselves" from her ex.

"Although we have parted ways I wish nothing but the best for him," Kyriss wrote in the post. "Unfortunately, it seems Antonio has made questionable choices and continues to ignore the advice of those who love and support him. At this point the boys and I are working on building a new life free from any impulsive, reckless and unhealthy behaviors."

"My hope is that Antonio will get help and seek the mental health treatment that he so desperately needs so that he can be the father all of his children need and deserve," Kyriss continued.

Photo Credit: Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images