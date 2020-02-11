Danica Patrick Sends 400 Popsicles to Fan After Watching Viral Aaron Rodgers Video

A teenager from Connecticut doesn't recall expressing her love for Aaron Rodgers in a post-surgery video which showed her crying and wishing the Green Bay Packers quarterback was with her right now. Rodgers didn't show up, but his girlfriend, Danica Patrick, did the next best thing. In the video, which was posted on Twitter, the teen, Callie Kessler, said she wanted Rodgers to buy her 400 popsicles. Patrick heard the request, got in contract with Kessler and the 400 popsicles was at Kessler's home on Monday.

We would like to buy you 400 popsicles. Dm your address. 😉

We hope you feel better, but if you don’t, the popsicles should help a little! 🙌🏼 @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/DMezMuCDWy — Danica Patrick (@DanicaPatrick) February 8, 2020

"I'm sorry for being that embarrassing," the teen told CBS 58 in Milwaukee, "but my love for the Packers is huge and it always will be no matter what."

Kessler, 18, has been a Packers fan "since I could walk." She said she has never been to Lambeau Field, but she attended her first Packers last season when the team played the New York Giants.

According to ESPN, Rodgers and Patrick made the arrangements while he was competing in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour. Rodgers was paired with pro-Max Homa and they finished tied for ninth.

Rodgers was able to help out a fan in need and have a strong weekend in golf, but another thing he wanted this offseason was a Super Bowl victory celebration. The team came close to making that a reality as they reached the NFC Championship game. They lost to the San Francisco 49ers and it led to a disappointing end to what was a great season.

"Yeah, it's a little raw right now, for sure, but it definitely hurts a little more than early in the career, just because you realize just how difficult it is to get to this spot," Rodgers said after the loss according to Forbes. "You realize I don't have the same number of years ahead of me as I do behind me, so it's slightly more disappointing."

If Rodgers doesn't make it back to the Super Bowl, he will not have to apologize for his career. He led the Packers to a Super Bowl win 2011 and he was named Super Bowl MVP. He was named NFL MVP for the 2011 and 2014 season and he was named to the Pro Bowl eight times. Rodgers is the NFL's all-time leader in career passer rating with 102.4.