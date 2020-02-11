Altobelli Family: See What John Altobelli's Son JJ Said During Public Memorial 2 Weeks After Kobe Bryant Crash

John Altobelli's 26-year-old son JJ paid special tribute to his late father in an emotional speech during a public memorial for the Altobelli family on Monday. The Orange Coast College baseball coach, his wife Keri Altobelli, and their daughter Alyssa Altobelli died on Jan. 26 in the same helicopter crash that took the lives of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and four others. A little more than two weeks later, JJ took to the podium at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, where hundreds had gathered to pay their respects.

"This is pretty cool," JJ said. "Thank you guys so much for coming, it really means a lot to all of us. On behalf of me, Lexi [Altobelli] and [fiancée] Carly [Konigsfeld], we can't thank everyone here enough. The amount of love and support we've received these past few weeks has been truly amazing. Each text, call, donation or act of kindness has not gone unnoticed. It really shows the impact that my dad, K [Keri] and Alyssa had on everyone here."

"I was going to get up here and talk about my dad, K, and Alyssa, but there's no way for me to put what they meant to me into words," he continued. "The legacy they left will continue to live on through all of us. But for tonight, let's all live by my dad's favorite motto: You drinkin' or thinkin'?"

Along with a banner over home plate that read "In loving memory of Alto, K, and Alyssa," flowers, baseball jerseys with John's No. 14, and photos of the Altobellis decorated the stage where JJ spoke, according to PEOPLE. Next to the podium was a plate from a baseball diamond, a basketball and a trophy.

In addition to JJ, several other speakers, whom the 26-year-old said "paint the perfect picture of who" his family is, also took the stage, including Sammy Forbath, Alyssa's long-time friend, who remembered her as "the funniest, most caring girl I have ever met."

"She always had my back and supported me no matter what. She always put others' needs before hers…She was always doing her best to make people happy and make people feel good about themselves," Forbath added.

"I already miss her so much. Her smile, her sarcastic personality and pretty much just everything about her," she added. "Alyssa, thank you for eight years of friendship, eight years of laughter, and eight years of smiles. I will always do my best to make you proud. I know you'll be cheering me on. I'll never forget the memories we had."

In addition to the memorial, a GoFundMe page has been created to help financially support the Altobellis' remaining children, JJ and Lexi. So far, more than $350,000 of the $500,000 goal has been raised.