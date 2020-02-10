Snoop Dogg Shares Explicit Message Amid Gayle King and Kobe Bryant Controversy

Snoop Dogg has been one of the biggest critics of Gayle King's interview with Lisa Leslie, which included questions about Kobe Bryant's sexual assault accusation in 2003. And it looks like the rapper continues to take shots at King with one of his most recent Instagram posts. While he doesn't write anything concerning the post, Snoop Dogg posted a photo of Peanuts character Snoopy wearing a shirt that includes an explicit phrase.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Feb 9, 2020 at 9:43pm PST

When Snoop Dogg learned about the clip that was released which featured King asking Leslie about the assault accusation against Bryant, Snoop went off on her in a series of Instagram posts.

"Let the family mourn in peace," he said in the caption of his first post.

Snoop Dogg wanted to know why King wasn't going after Harvey Weinstein for his alleged actions and he also said "free Bill Cosby" in another post. He later went appeared on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show to explain his actions.

"I just think that wasn't even necessary," Snoop said when asked about the interview. "You got Lisa Leslie, an all-star, a great player and Olympic gold medalist who actually grew with Kobe."

"So it's like it's certain people that just wasn't like that so in Lisa's mind, she feel like, 'Why you keep asking the question when the case was dismissed?'" Snoop Dogg continued. "He wasn't even guilty. So if it was that serious, and no disrespect to the victim, but if it was that serious—if you did that to me—I'm getting on the witness stand and I'm coming forth to make sure you go do some time. Period!"

Bryant was accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in Colorado in 2003; the case was dismissed after the alleged victim would not testify. She and Bryant later settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

"My thing was... that was 2003. Some of his kids wasn't even born," the rapper added. "So, when you bringing that up you bringing information to them that they don't need to know nothing about, you get what I'm saying? I'm thinking about them." He also took issue with King's response to the outrage, which he called a "weak-a— apology."

Bryant was among the nine victims in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles on Jan. 26. His 13-year old daughter, Gianna, also died in the crash.