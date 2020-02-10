Golfer Justin Thomas Auctioning off Kobe Bryant-Inspired Wedges to Help Helicopter Crash Victims' Families

Golfer Justin Thomas was one of many competitors to pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant during the Waste Management Open last week. He honored the former Los Angeles Lakers star by using four wedges that had been stamped with various tributes. Now Thomas is auctioning off this unique set to benefit the families of the seven other victims of the helicopter crash from Jan. 26.

"I've partnered with @charitybuzz to auction off my @vokeywedges wedges I used during the @wmphoenixopen," Thomas wrote in the caption of his photo. "The proceeds will be going to‬ The MambaOnThree Fund, which exists to honor and support loved ones of the seven other victims involved in the tragedy that occurred on January 26, 2020. All donations to the Fund will be directed to their families.‬ CHECK LINK IN MY BIO to donate!"

As the photos show, one of the wedges highlighted Bryant's career-high in points for one game (81) while another featured his full name of Kobe Bean Bryant. The other two wedges referenced Bryant's nickname (Black Mamba) and the mentality that made him such a fierce competitor.

The auction to raise money for the families is scheduled to run through Feb. 19. There have been 42 bids placed as of Monday afternoon, the highest of which is $20,000.

Thomas used all four of these Titleist wedges during the Waste Management Open. He finished the competition tied for third place. Webb Simpson won the competition while Tony Finau finished in second place. Nate Lashley and Bubba Watson also tied for third place.

Thomas was one of many competitors that paid tribute to Bryant during the Waste Management Open at TPC Scottsdale. Several golfers switched out their Scotty Cameron putter covers for a version featuring the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers. Thomas' covers featured text that read: "RIP GIGI" and "RIP KOBE."

The golfers also wore Bryant jerseys while teeing off at the 16th hole. Finau drew attention for sinking a 22-foot putt on the difficult 16th hole while wearing a Bryant jersey.

While many of the competitors wore Lakers' jerseys, Thomas went a different route. He donned a basketball jersey from Bryant's high school, Lower Merion. He wore this jersey both Wednesday and Thursday en route to his top-three finish.

(Photo Credit: Steven Ryan/Getty Images)