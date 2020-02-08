XFL Player Drops F-Bomb During Sideline Interview During First Game

The NFL is officially over now that the Kansas City Chiefs have been crowned Super Bowl LIV champions. Now the attention has turned to the long-anticipated return of Vince McMahon's XFL. The professional football league kicked off its debut season on Saturday and immediately turned heads with mid-game sideline interviews, as well as an F-bomb on live TV.

The NSFW comment came during an interview between ESPN's Dianna Russini and Dillon Day of the Seattle Dragons. The big center had been called for a personal foul amid an on-field skirmish, and he responded with some colorful language.

"We're trying to make stuff happen, and they're doing a little extra pushing and shoving," Day said. "We're trying to get our f—ing job done..." the audio cut out immediately after the swear word was heard, essentially ending the interview. The full NSFW comment can be seen in the video below.

The XFL almost went a half without a F-bomb during a sideline interview pic.twitter.com/kTXzV4GFKc — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) February 8, 2020

There were several other moments during the broadcast in which the audio had to be muted due to the sheer amount of microphones present. The referees, coaches, and players alike were all captured live as the game progressed, which meant that several swear words were nearly broadcast to those watching at home.

While the F-bomb certainly turned heads during the game, there were several fans voicing their support for the live interviews on social media. Whether it was Russini talking to a kicker after he missed a field goal or a quarterback explaining his interception, the fans and casual viewers were in full support of this change.

"A live sideline interview with the QB who not two minutes ago threw a pick six in the fourth quarter is why I'm all in on the XFL," The Athletic's Matt Schneidman wrote midway through Saturday's game.

Apart from the mid-game interviews, fans also expressed support for a variety of other changes incorporated by the XFL. Specifically, they appreciated that there are no extra points following touchdown plays. The offense instead can go for a one, two, or three-point play from various spots on the field. This makes it possible to erase a nine-point deficit late in the game.

Additionally, the kickoff rules are different. Instead of having big men run downfield at full speed, the XFL has them remain stationary while standing five yards apart. Once the returner has possession, they can move forward and engage opposing players.

The XFL has to become immediately enjoyable for fans in order to last longer than the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, and the rules changes are aiding in this pursuit. Although the majority of conversations are revolving around the F-bomb being dropped during an interview.

Photo Credit: Scott Taetsch/Getty Images