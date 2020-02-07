Kobe Bryant: What We Don't Know About the Crash That Killed NBA Legend

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. The public has been informed on the primary details of the crash, but there's still a lot of questions to be answered as the days, weeks and months roll on.

The National Transportation and Safety Board is close to releasing preliminary findings of the crash per the Los Angeles Times and it should answer some questions about how and why the crash occurred. The one thing we do know is the Bryant and the other eight people on the flight was heading to his Mamba Academy for a basketball tournament.

Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996-2016 and he the team to five championships during the 2000s. He was named MVP of the NBA in 2008 and he was named the NBA Finals MVP twice.

Here's a look at what we don't know about the crash.