Vanessa Bryant's Throwback Video of Lakers Star Kobe Lights up Comments Section

Vanessa Bryant recently took to Instagram to share a throwback video of her late husband — Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant — the comments section of the post has lit up. In the video clip, a younger Kobe is seen chatting with a correspondent from Extra and answering some questions about his life. He revealed that his first job was "mowing grass, and each law I got $5." He then quipped, "I wasn't much of a negotiator, I've kind of grown into that as time goes on," while also admitting how he "can't stand bees and dog poop," which garnered laughs from his interviewer. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Feb 5, 2020 at 9:28am PST Later in the clip, an more recent interview with Kobe was shown, wherein he said that his daughter didn't really have "nicknames" for him, and that his wife was his "best friend," but his biggest pet peeve was still "dog poop." In her post, Bryant simply added a red heart emoji in the caption, but her love was clearly felt by all those who have since taken to the post to express their sorrow and sympathy. Scroll down to read the heartfelt responses to the resurfaced clip, along with some photos of the beloved couple and their family.

