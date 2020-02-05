Kobe Bryant's Wife Vanessa Reveals New Portrait Photo of Lakers Icon, Misses Him 'So Much'

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa just shared a brand new photo of the late Lakers icon, admitting the she misses him "so much." Alongside the smiling portrait of the NBA legend, Vanessa captioned the post, "#mybestfriend #theBestdaddy Miss you so much. #handsome #sweet #funny #silly #lovinghusband Miss you saying, 'Bonjourno principessa/reina.'" She also asked for anyone who could could identify the photographer of the photo to "[please] tag" them. The post comes after Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna perished in a tragic helicopter accident last month, along with seven other people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Feb 5, 2020 at 8:51am PST

Many of Bryant's followers have since been commenting on the post, with one user writing, "Sorry for your loss rip mamba and mambacita respect always."

"May God comfort your heart, and may you have a beautiful funeral for the world to say goodbye to a great Man and a future NBA player who will consecrate in heaven with Jesus Christ and all the angels at your side, be at peace," another user said.

"This is a nice pic!! I pray you and your family find strength in all the memories," someone else offered, with one more user adding, "He is with you! He is all around you more than ever. Don’t forget that."

This story is developing...