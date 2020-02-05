Watch: Chiefs' Travis Kelce Drops an F-Bomb During Super Bowl Victory Parade

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had a little too much fun at the Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. He was speaking to the fans as the parade was ending and he was showing love to his teammates. And when Kelce was talking about defensive end Frank Clark, he dropped the f-bomb that got everyone fired up.

"Number 55 who wasn't offsides, motherf— Frank Clark," Kelce shouted.

Listen. If I don’t have a Travis Kelce to hype my team up before a game, I don’t want him. 🗣”WHATS GOOOD!!!!” 😂 pic.twitter.com/F0jBsieRKY — KG (@neeCpooh84) February 5, 2020

Kelce was very fired up about the parade, but the Super Bowl victory was a long time coming for the Chiefs and it's fans. The last time Kansas City has played in a Super Bowl was in 1970 and none of the players of the current roster were born yet. And Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, who has been coaching since 1982, was only 12 years old.

Speaking of Reid, he is a big reason the Chiefs were able to stop their Super Bowl drought. He has been with the team since 2013 and has led the squad to the playoffs every year except 2014. The Chiefs were close to reaching the Super Bowl last year but lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

"He's one of the best coaches of all time; he already was before we won this game," Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said per ESPN. "But we wanted to get that trophy just because he deserved it. The work that he puts in day in and day out. He's there at like 3 in the morning, and he leaves at 11 [at night]. I don't think he sleeps. I've tried to beat him in, and I never can. He's someone that works harder than anyone I've ever known, and he deserves it."

Kelce is another big reason the team can now call themselves champions. In the game on Sunday, Kelce caught six passes for 43 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter. He was one of the best tight ends in the NFL this past season, recording 97 receptions for 1,229 yards and five touchdowns. He has been named to the Pro Bowl five times and the All-Pro First Team twice.