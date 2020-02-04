Super Bowl 2021 Halftime Show: 7 Acts That Could Perform

With Super Bowl LIV in the past and music fans still discussing the performance by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, the time has come for fans to ponder next year's halftime show. They are already trying to guess who will be chosen to follow up this duo when the Big Game heads down to Tampa Bay. Every fan has a dream scenario for Super Bowl LV but figuring out the next performer(s) will not be a simple matter. Back in August 2019, Jay-Z and his agency, Roc Nation, entered into a controversial partnership with the NFL. Roc Nation already represents several NFL stars, including wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, but this new agreement gave the longtime rapper the ability to determine who will be performing at NFL events. In order for a specific band, performer, or act to be included in next year's halftime show, they will likely have to be selected by Jay-Z. This means that certain artists could already be out of the running. Ted Nugent, for example, may not be a choice due to his political statements. No hints have been provided about next year's show, and the decision will not be made for a considerable amount of time. Still, it's never too early to begin listing some potential options.

Slide 1 of 7 Foo Fighters 🤘🏼@foofighters on @kevinandbean this morning talking about why they’ve never performed at the Super Bowl, @caljamfest details + more! Full interview: https://t.co/1wYlY3BiYS pic.twitter.com/iNMXE7JbEK — KROQ (@kroq) September 21, 2018 When Shakira and Lopez took the stage on Sunday, there was a portion of the audience that didn't want to watch their performance. These fans didn't particularly enjoy the pop aspect of the show and were instead hoping for some old-fashioned rock and roll. One potential act that could perform is Dave Grohl's band, Foo Fighters. This rock outfit is used to selling out arenas around the world and would not be intimidated by the setting. It also helps Grohl's case that Jay-Z is now in charge of the decision considering that he once drunkenly told a different authority figure that he "didn't want to" be in the Super Bowl.

Slide 2 of 7 Taylor Swift If only Taylor Swift is performing on tonight’s Super Bowl... she could’ve killed it!! 🐍 #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/0SH35lmGPa — Taylor Lover Tour (@TaylorLoverTour) February 2, 2020 Arguably one of the biggest musicians in the world, Taylor Swift is someone that could make fans excited for the halftime show. She is an artist that has created a fanbase among those that listen to rock, country, and pop. There are concerns about Swift turning down a potential performance due to the inevitable controversy that comes along for the ride. Would she be willing to perform for roughly half an hour while listening to people complain online? If Swift did indeed opt to perform, it would be very likely that she would draw rave reviews from the viewers.

Slide 3 of 7 Post Malone I petition #PostMalone for next year halftime show! pic.twitter.com/5l9kAiURSR — Melanie Andrus (@MAndrus922) February 3, 2020 A Dallas Cowboys superfan, rapper Post Malone has often been seen sitting near the field during NFL games. He is in tune with the league, and he has a sizable fanbase. This would seem like a very fitting choice considering that Post Malone was also the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2019. Some fans on social media have already guessed that Post Malone will be the headliner next year, which led to some interesting options for guest artists. Would he bring out Cardi B to help fire up the fans in attendance?

Slide 4 of 7 Flo-Rida Finally made it home. That night was a movie... something I will never forget. I want to thank the @Chiefs #ChiefsKindgom for their amazing hospitality. @pitbull & @official_flo rocked that place. Start to finish... all class. pic.twitter.com/ATIc78Mq1x — NYSF Magazine (@NYSFmag) February 3, 2020 The Florida native in Flo-Rida was mentioned frequently during the leadup to Super Bowl LIV. The fans expected him to be taking the stage at Hard Rock Stadium while performing with Pitbull. This didn't happen due to him performing at the Gronk party and the Chiefs' celebration party, but 2021 would provide another opportunity. Adding Flo-Rida to the bill would give Super Bowl LV a Florida flair that the fans would certainly enjoy. Plus, it would set the stage for a guest appearance by Kesha. The pair worked together on the single "Right Round" and could bring it back for the halftime show.

Slide 5 of 7 Def Leppard Sitting here listening to Def Leppard - they need to be on the next super bowl halftime show. I mean, Rock of Ages shuts it down! — Liz Dwyer (@losangelista) June 1, 2010 The band responsible for "Pour Some Sugar On Me" may not immediately come to mind when discussing the NFL, but there is no denying Def Leppard's universal appeal. This band has filled arenas around the world for decades, and they continue to appear on playlists on a daily basis. They could easily entertain the crowd in Tampa Bay midway through a championship game. Another reason to include the English rock band is that the league is focused on improving its international fanbase. The games played in London are the perfect example. The Jacksonville Jaguars have even committed to consecutive games overseas during the 2020 season, making NFL history, and have shown that there is a focus on adding more international fans.

Slide 6 of 7 Jimmy Buffett We need a Jimmy Buffett Superbowl halftime show, there I said it — Grant Bilse (@KeyStrokerGrant) February 3, 2020 Jimmy Buffett may not seem like an obvious choice at first, but there are many music fans that would love to see him take the stage in Tampa Bay next year. He is one of the most successful artists around and has reportedly sold more than 20 million albums during his career. As further evidence that the Parrotheads want Buffett to perform "Margaritaville" on the biggest stage, there has been a petition created on Change.org. Fans are trying to get signatures to support the idea of bringing Buffett to the Buccaneers' stadium. They think that he would make the Super Bowl a true party while potentially dragging Alan Jackson on stage to sing "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere."