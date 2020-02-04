Super Bowl 2020: Chiefs Player Derrick Nnadi Celebrates Win Paying Dog Adoption Fees in Home Town

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi is a Super Bowl champion and he's celebrating the best way possible. Shortly after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, the KC Pet Project announced Nnadi will be paying for the adoptions for all adoptable dogs in Kansas City as well as his home town of Virginia Beach. He began partnering with KC Pet Project back in September through his foundation.

"KC WINS! We are so excited to announce that the Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, Derrick Nnadi is choosing to celebrate the Super Bowl win by paying for the adoptions of all the adoptable dogs currently at KC Pet Project!" the organization said in a Facebook post.

"We have had an amazing, season-long, partnership with Derrick and he couldn't have thought of a better ending."

There were a number of Facebook users to comment on the post.

"What an amazing gift to give from an amazing man," one fan wrote. "Thank you for all of your support of KCPP Derrick Nnadi!!! May your generosity find loving forever homes for these loving dogs."

"Congratulations Derrick Nnadi!!!" another fan wrote. "This is incredible!! Thank you so much for caring for the voiceless in our community, we are so lucky to have you here in KC!"

"THIS is the kind of sports name that needs to be a role model for our youngsters," another fan added. "Giving back and choosing his own path. You rock young man!"

When KC Project spoke to CBS News, they said more than 100 dogs that are in their care now have been taken care of in terms of the adoption fees.

"Thanks to his incredible support following this win, more than 100 available dogs in our care will have their adoption fees sponsored starting today," KC Pet Project said. "We've had an average of 20 new dogs coming into our shelter every day recently so this comes at a great time as our shelter is full of wonderful pets looking for homes."

Nnadi, 23, was drafted by the Chiefs in the third round back in 2018 from Florida State. He played in all 16 games this past season and registered 48 tackles, one sack and one interception. In the Super Bowl, Nnadi notched four tackles and one tackle for loss.