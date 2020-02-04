Kobe Bryant Fans Have Questions and Thoughts About His Upcoming Funeral

More than a week after Kobe Bryant's tragic death, fans are still asking questions about an official funeral. The NBA legend died on Sunday, Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. While there have been numerous memorials for him, there has still not been a formal funeral.

Fans are buzzing about Bryant's funeral on Twitter this week, as the shock of his passing begins to sink in. Many are speculating about the service's details, including time, place, location and publicity.

Fans are particularly curious about how public the funeral will be. Many are torn between wanting to participate and wanting to give Bryant's family space to grieve. They are debating whether TV cameras are appropriate all over social media.

Fans are even wondering whether Bryant will get a separate funeral from his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who died in the crash with him. Some feel the two are inextricable, while others believe they each deserve their own service.

Here is a look at what social media is saying about Bryant's funeral.