Super Bowl 2020: Patrick Mahomes Cuddles up to Girlfriend Brittany Matthews After Big Win

Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory on Sunday night and he's now on top of the football world. His girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, has been his side all season long and once the game was over, the two were able to embrace each other to celebrate the win. Matthews shared a photo on of two cuddling up together and in the caption, she wrote: "You & this team deserved this."

Mahomes responded to the caption by writing, "Iconic pic!" Chiefs fans responded to the photo as well.

"LAST NIGHTS GAME WAS AMAZING WE FOUGHT FOR OUR RIGHT TO PARRTAAYY!!" one fan wrote in all caps.

"Ohhhhh my godddd these need to be made into a canvas," another fan wrote.

"Relationship goals: Find a man who looks at you like Patrick does Brittany," another Instagram user wrote.

"Awwww. We are so proud of the Chiefs," another fan added. "I have been saying the rosary for about a month for the Chiefs. Thank you GOD for answering my prays. Have a Blessed Day."

Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to led the Chiefs to their first championship in 50 years. And because of his play, Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP.

"It's this team. We have heart," Mahomes said after the game via ESPN. "Coach [Andy Reid] pushes us to be the best people we can be and never give up."

"I've been waiting to say it my whole life: I'm going to Disney World," Mahomes continued.

Along with Mahomes winning his first Super Bowl, head coach Andy Reid also gets to hold the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in his career. Reid is a big reason the Chiefs are champions, but he gave all the credit to Mahomes and his teammates.

"He kept firing, that's what he did," Reid said after the game. "The guys around him just believed in him. It was just -- we all did, all the coaches, likewise. And then our defense had a couple of great stands in there. We knew it would be a close game, and it felt that way. We knew there would be challenges to battle through, and nobody lost their poise, they just kept rolling, so I was proud of everybody there."

With Mahomes being only 24 years old, it's very likely he could return to the Super Bowl in the near future.