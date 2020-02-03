Super Bowl 2020: What Colin Kaepernick Actually Did During the Chiefs vs. 49ers Game

Colin Kaepernick decided to not watch Super Bowl LIV despite his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, the former 49ers QB gave back to the less fortunate as he was seen at the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture in Harlem spending over an hour with employees and getting a tour of the building according to TMZ. He then went to the SCO Family Shelter in Jamaica, Queens, and met up with his former teammate, Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid. He was there helping men try on suits as part of the 100 Suits for 100 Men organization.

Kaepernick then went on to serve meals at the SCO shelter with the help of the LES Girls Club and Know Your Rights volunteers. A video of Kaepernick in action can be found here.

Kaepernick continues to do work in the community, but he would love to have been playing in the Super Bowl. In 2016 Kaepernick began kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality, causing a stir all over the world. It led to him not being able to sign with a team after opting out of his contract after the 2016 season. He has been open in saying that he believes he's being blacklisted by the league.

The NFL invited Kaepernick to work out in front of multiple teams at the Atlanta Falcons facility back in November, but he decided to work out an hour away from the facility at a high school in front of fans.

"I've been ready for three years,'' Kaepernick said to reporters after the workout. "I've been denied for three years. We all know why I came out here. [I] showed it today in front of everybody. We have nothing to hide. So we're waiting for the 32 owners, 32 teams, Roger Goodell, all of them stop running. Stop running from the truth. Stop running from the people.

"We're out here. We're ready to play. We're ready to go anywhere. My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk [to] any team. I'll interview with any team at any time. I've been ready.''

Kaepernick led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012. He played in 69 games from 2011-2016 and threw for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He has also rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns during that span.