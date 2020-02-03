Super Bowl 2020: Brittany Matthews Is All Smiles Ahead of Chiefs Victory in Bright Photos

With Super Bowl LIV's kickoff approaching, there were fans on Instagram left wanting for a background glimpse into the Kansas City Chiefs and their preparation for the game. The players were radio silent, but one individual was showing the sidelines at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Brittany Matthews, Patrick Mahomes' girlfriend, posted photos that showed her smiling on the field and preparing to root for the eventual champions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne) on Feb 2, 2020 at 5:06pm PST

"LIVinnnnnnn [yellow heart emoji][red heart emoji] #chiefskingdom" Matthews wrote in the caption of her photo. She was clearly fired up about the battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Several fans were equally excited as they wrote about how she was the "queen of KC" in response to the photo.

As someone that was a guest at the Big Game, Matthews could not post photos from the sidelines during the battle, but she was present both before and after the victory. Her Instagram served as evidence of this fact as she was seen nervously smiling during pregame warmups and then later leaping into Mahomes' arms.

The personal trainer in Matthews has been a constant presence at Chiefs games since Mahomes was selected during the 2017 NFL Draft. She has cheered for him each week and has posted countless videos and photos on social media to show her support. Her time at Super Bowl LIV was just the latest example.

There were several moments during Sunday night's game in which it appeared that the Chiefs would be heading back to Missouri with a loss. Mahomes and company entered the fourth quarter trailing 20-10 after the young QB had thrown two interceptions. However, he led two scoring drives to retake the lead ahead of the two-minute warning.

Running back Damien Williams sealed the victory with a touchdown run, securing the first Super Bowl win for the Chiefs in 50 years. The all-purpose runner finished his night with 133 total yards and two touchdowns while Mahomes accounted for three scores of his own. The 24-year-old QB was also named Super Bowl MVP, only adding to his substantial trophy collection.

While he may not be able to rent a car, the former first-round pick – and Matthews' boyfriend – has been named league MVP, Super Bowl MVP, and he has been selected to the Pro Bowl two separate times thus far in his career. He is loving his life in the NFL, as well as the constant support from Matthews.

(Photo Credit: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)