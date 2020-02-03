Super Bowl 2020: Pink Overflowed With Joy Following Shakira and Jennifer Lopez's Halftime Showcase

The Super Bowl LIV halftime show struck a chord with people all over the country, including Pink. The pop singer sent her regards to Jennifer Lopez and Shakira for their stellar performance on Sunday night, with fans on Twitter agreeing wholeheartedly.

Pink posted about the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show shortly after it was over. She included two red hearts and a heart-eyes emoji for Lopez and Shakira, whom she tagged to make sure they would see it.

Apparently, Pink's opinion was a popular one, as it got over 50,000 likes and over 5,000 retweets overnight. Many fans replied to the post as well, saying they agreed with her take.

"[It] was freaking awesome!!! Absolutely loved it!!!" one person wrote.

"Shakira won the Super Bowl. Everyone else pack up and go home," agreed another.

Meanwhile, many fans asked Pink when she herself would take the stage for a Super Bowl halftime performance.

"It was good but no one came flying through the air doing crazy flips while singing, so it doesn't match up to your concert. When will [you] do it?!" one fan asked.

"How about you perform for 2021???" suggested another.

As a matter of fact, Pink was reportedly offered the gig for this year, but she turned it down. Back in October, she told Billboard that she did not think she could go through with the concert without voicing support for Colin Kaepernick.

"I'd probably take a knee and get carried out," she said. "They should give it Janet Jackson. That's who should be doing the Super Bowl."

"There's rumblings around J. Lo, Rihanna — they all deserve it. They should only give it, because of the controversy, to African-American or Latina women for a while," she went on.

Back in 2019, many other prominent performers reportedly did turn down the Super Bowl halftime show, citing solidarity with Kaepernick as their main reason. Pink said no at that time too, though according to Entertainment Tonight, it was because the negotiation process took too long. Rihanna, on the other hand, reportedly said that she wanted to stand by Kaepernick's protest.

Cardi B also said that she would not accept the Super Bowl halftime gig until Kaepernick was rehired by the NFL. Jay-Z went so far as to brag about declining the job in his song "Apes—" with his wife, Beyonce.

"I said no to the Super Bowl/ You need me, I don't need you/ Every night we in the endzone/ Tell the NFL we in stadiums too," he rapped.

The political implications of accepting the job were not as big of a story for this year's Super Bowl, but Lopez and Shakira did still make a statement with their show. The child chorus led by Lopez's 11-year-old daughter, Emme, appeared on stage in abstract cages, symbolizing the detainment centers at the U.S. southern border.

Lopez and Shakira's halftime show is available to watch here.