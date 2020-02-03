Super Bowl 2020: Donald Trump Gets Roasted on Since-Deleted Tweet About Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV trailing 20-10, but they mounted a massive comeback and secured a 31-20 win. This was a momentous occasion for the franchise, and President Donald Trump responded by sending his congratulations. He sent a message on Twitter, offering his support of the champions.

"Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure," Trump wrote in a tweet that has since been deleted. "You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!"

This post was met with considerable criticism on social media due to him writing that the Chiefs play in Kansas. The Super Bowl LIV champions actually take the field in Kansas City, Missouri, which is where Arrowhead Stadium is located.

THIS IS A REAL TWEET HE’S REALLY THIS DUMB pic.twitter.com/oHjNlxmbKH — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) February 3, 2020

"He's gonna have to sharpie the US map after this," one fan wrote in response to Trump's tweet. They also asked for him to find either Kansas or Missouri on the map to prove that he is decent at geography.

Several users on Twitter responded to this deleted tweet with several comments about the intelligence level of Trump. International commenters even weighed in to write that they don't live in America, but they know where the home stadium is located.

Interestingly enough, not everyone on social media was focused on voicing their critique in response to this tweet. Instead, they voiced the opinion that the whole situation surrounding the Chiefs is a little confusing.

"To be fair, it is confusing as f— that Kansas City isn't in Kansas. And kind of dumb," one individual wrote in response to the deleted tweet on Sunday night.

Trump did later repost his tweet about the victory. This modified version featured the proper state and said that "we are proud of you and the great state of Missouri."

However, this new tweet was met with similar criticism from users on Twitter. Several individuals posted screenshots of Trump's previous message and talked about how he didn't even know where the Chiefs reside.

"I can tell… You must be a huge Fan of the team… I'm glad you finally realized what state they were in," one user wrote to add to the conversation.

