Super Bowl 2020: Donald Trump Pretends to Conduct an Orchestra During Demi Lovato's National Anthem in Leaked Party Video

Following the 2020 Super Bowl, a video has leaked, showing President Donald Trump pretending to conduct an orchestra during Demi Lovato's National Anthem performance. Trump was in attendance at a Super Bowl party on Sunday, with the clip later revealing that rather than place his hand over his heart during The Star-Spangled Banner, he waived his arms around as if he was directing a symphony. Many social media user have since responded to the clip, with one tweeting, "He looks like a child misbehaving in church. There is something seriously wrong with him."

For someone who claims to be such a patriot (and who attacked NFL players protesting police brutality), it sure doesn’t seem like @realDonaldTrump has a lot of respect for the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/VrPBx1HXzo — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) February 3, 2020

"THIS IS NOT NORMAL!!! What is wrong with him that he cant stand still or not be the center of attention?," another user asked.

"This was beyond unpatriotic, it was flat out disrespectful of the United States, but then are you really surprised?" someone else tweeted, to which one other user responded, "I don’t think it was disrespect as much as it is dementia induced inappropriate behavior."

How many people attending SB parties stand for the anthem? It’s lovely if/when they do, but Trump was referring to players and team staff who are representing their country in very public venues. Show me pics of you and other “patriots” at SB parties standing for the anthem. — Stephanie Caputo (@CaputoStephanie) February 3, 2020

"Looks like he was really irritated that it was taking too long. Besides, if people are being attentive to the singer and the anthem, that means the attention ISN’T ON HIM. And we all know, he can’t deal with that," a fifth user said.

"His teenaged son and foreign born wife are very respectful and appropriate. Trump, however, is acting like a toddler who can't sit still in church," one more person offered

Mad King Donald has a serious, degenerative, organic brain disorder. This is not just a psychiatric problem, his brain is disintegrating. I'm waiting for the excuse he comes up with to explain this. I recall Reagan's secrecy about Alzheimers. This is not any different. — Judi Zimmer (@JudiZimmer) February 3, 2020

Trump is currently in the midst of a Senate impeachment trial, following accusations that he attempted to coerce a foreign power to investigate a political opponent. Trump has denied the allegations.