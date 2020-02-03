Super Bowl 2020: Donald Trump Jr.'s Girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle Dances During Shakira and Jennifer Lopez Halftime Show

The 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez had a lot of people moving, including Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, who was spotted dancing during the big performances. According to The Daily Mail, while Lopez and Shakira were rocking the crowd from the stage on the field, Guilfoyle was grooving to the music up in the suit they watched the event from. Loving all the classic tunes that the iconic singers belted out, Guilfoyle moved to the music with a big smile on her face.

Ahead of the big show, Guilfoyle shared a photo of herself and Trump Jr. from their suit, writing in the comments, "At the #SuperBowl with @donaldjtrumpjr. Born and raised in San Francisco, so excited to see the 49ers playing! Iowa Caucus tomorrow! Big week ahead!"

Many of her followers later commented on the post, with one writing, "You all look really nice but you Kimberly especially. I noticed you lost some weight. Always be safe!!!"

"Every time I see a pic of you I think, 'what is @teresagiudice doing with Trump Jr?' That’s not a bad thing she’s cute too," another user joked, "enjoy the game!"

"Awwe there’s that gorgeous first fam pic!!!! Go 9ers!!! Btw @donaldjtrumpjr miss @kimberlyguilfoyle looks Gr8 on you!!!" someone else commented.

"Looking fabulous as always KG ! Big week ahead for sure...and don’t forget Valentines Day is the following week. We need a White House wedding," one other user added.

While the Trumps and Guilfoyle were clearly big fans of the show, other conservative political figures were not happy about the performances that Shakira and Lopez delivered.

"I don't expect the world to act like the church, but our country has had a sense of moral decency on prime time TV in order to protect children. We see that disappearing before our eyes. It was demonstrated in tonight's @Pepsi #SuperBowl Halftime Show—w/millions of kids watching," tweeted Franklin Graham.

"This exhibition was Pepsi showing young girls that sexual exploitation of women is okay. With the exploitation of women on the rise worldwide, instead of lowering the standard, we as a society should be raising it. I'm disappointed in @Pepsi and the @NFL," Graham added.