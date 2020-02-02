Super Bowl 2020: Which Chiefs and 49ers Players Could Score a Touchdown

Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will face off during Super Bowl LIV. This battle at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is expected to be fascinating given the presence of the top defense and the defending league MVP, but the outcome is unknown. According to CBS Sports, the two teams are expected to combine for 54 points while the Chiefs are favored by a mere 1.5 points. This is what many refer to as a "coin flip game" in that it could play out in any number of ways. Although several touchdowns are expected during this game. With a line of 54 points, there will be plenty of opportunities for the skill position players on each roster to score a touchdown, but which ones will take advantage? Will the San Francisco 49ers score multiple times on rushing plays, or will quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo throw for three scores? Will Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes have another jaw-dropping touchdown run, much like his 27-yard scamper in the AFC Championship? With so many talented players on both rosters, it could be fairly difficult to predict which players will be in the end zone for their respective teams. Here are some likely candidates.

Slide 1 of 11 Patrick Mahomes NFL Films shot of @PatrickMahomes touchdown run against the #Titanspic.twitter.com/hVcNvxx68M — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 21, 2020 If the Chiefs have any hope of winning Super Bowl LIV, they will need Mahomes to lead his team on several scoring drives. Touchdown passes to his skill position players will be critical, but the third-year quarterback could also make a difference as a runner. Facing the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship, Mahomes dropped back looking for a receiver. He didn't find anyone and was forced to run from pressure. He raced around the entire field, gained 27-yards, and ultimately scored a touchdown to seal the victory. Chiefs' fans are hoping he repeats this feat against the 49ers.

Slide 2 of 11 Travis Kelce One of the many reasons Travis Kelce is the best tight end in the league. He turned a shovel pass into a touchdown by hurdling from the 5 yard line. pic.twitter.com/O3wqFlectw — Kansas City Media (@KansasCityMedia) June 27, 2019 The Chiefs have a plethora of talented options for Mahomes, but Travis Kelce may very well be the best option. He is the tight end that the defending MVP trusts and relies upon every time he needs a third-down conversion or a critical touchdown. Kelce was a major part of the comeback victory over the Houston Texans during the Divisional Round. He caught 10 passes for 134 yards after dropping his first target on the day. He also scored three touchdowns during the win.

Slide 3 of 11 Tyreek Hill Tyreek Hill is one of a kind, deep ball touchdown behind 3 defenders with 17 seconds to go in the half. pic.twitter.com/po3L7iUsvq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 18, 2018 Tyreek Hill is possibly the fastest player in the entire NFL, and he has become a prominent figure in the Chiefs' offense since his rookie season in 2016. He has twice topped 1,000 yards as a receiver and has scored 32 receiving touchdowns. He likely would have reached the 1,000-yard mark once again in 2019 had an injury not sidelined him until October. One reason why he could score a touchdown in Super Bowl LIV is that he has been used in a multitude of ways to great success. Hill has scored touchdowns on punt returns, rushing attempts, and as a receiver. The Chiefs try to get the ball in his hands as much as possible due to his playmaking ability.

Slide 4 of 11 Damien Williams Patrick Mahomes finds Damien Williams, for a touchdown! The game made up for the Edelman call.#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/sAxx9vwJlO — Sports Notes (@TheSportsNotes) January 21, 2019 The Kansas City Chiefs are known as more of a passing team due to the presence of Mahomes, but this offense has also routinely found success with the rushing attack. Damien Williams has partially been responsible after rushing for 498 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season. He also scored three touchdowns during the playoffs. With LeSean McCoy likely inactive on Sunday, there will be extra pressure on Williams to find success against a stingy 49ers defense. However, he will have an opportunity to reach the end zone due to his abilities as both a runner and a receiver.

Slide 5 of 11 Mecole Hardman Jump pass from Mahomes to the #Rookie Mecole Hardman who reaches over 21 mph on this touchdown. #ChiefsKingdom #NFL #Dynasty #FantasyFootball @FantasyFreaks_ @DynastySons pic.twitter.com/bV6eIMIbac — D Brown (@DBrownFF88) November 10, 2019 A rookie out of Georgia, Mecole Hardman is one of the fastest players on the Chiefs' roster. He posted six touchdowns on the year while reaching 538 yards. He was not targeted as frequently as Tyreek Hill or other receivers, but he capitalized when given the opportunity. Hardman has the potential to score as a runner, a receiver, and on special teams. He served as the team's kick returner throughout the 2019 season and returned one kickoff for a 104-yard touchdown.

Slide 6 of 11 Sammy Watkins TWO FIRST QUARTER TOUCHDOWNS FOR SAMMY WATKINS 🏃‍♂️ @sammywatkins pic.twitter.com/1WclllgsjN — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) September 8, 2019 Sammy Watkins is a player on the Chiefs that doesn't get mentioned as frequently when discussing the talent level, but he has produced when given the chance. He caught 52 passes for 673 yards during the regular season and added three touchdowns to his resume. Watkins also stepped in capably for Tyreek Hill when he suffered an injury to start the season. Facing the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 8, Watkins became the top option for Mahomes. He responded with 198 yards and three touchdowns. The Florida-based franchise had no answer for Watkins. Fast-forward to the AFC Championship, and Watkins responded once again with big plays. His 114 yards and one touchdown were critical during the victory that secured a spot in Super Bowl LIV.

Slide 7 of 11 George Kittle Jimmy G ➡️ George Kittle touchdown pic.twitter.com/fMSIcciW20 — Good Bettor Bets (@GoodBettorBets) November 25, 2019 The player that Dwayne Johnson dubbed "the People's Tight End," George Kittle is an invaluable weapon for the San Francisco 49ers. He is viewed as one of the top-two tight ends in the league – next to Travis Kelce – and he has become one of the best big-play options in the Bay Area. Despite playing through injuries over the past two seasons, Kittle still set the single-season receiving record for tight ends (1,377 yards) and topped 1,000 yards twice. He also scored a combined 12 touchdowns over his first three seasons in the league. Garoppolo trusts Kittle in big moments, and he will be looking for the big man near the end zone.

Slide 8 of 11 Emmanuel Sanders Emmanuel Sanders lined up as a fullback before catching the touchdown 😯pic.twitter.com/QzIq97iIUL — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) November 1, 2019 A member of the Denver Broncos at the beginning of the season, Emmanuel Sanders was actually traded to the San Francisco 49ers in October. He responded by immediately becoming a big-play weapon in an offense that actually prefers to run the ball. Sanders caught 36 passes for 302 yards and scored three touchdowns during his partial season with the Bay Area team. He finished the year with the third-most yards on the team. He wasn't targeted as frequently during the playoff games against the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, but Sanders is someone that can score at a moment's notice.

Slide 9 of 11 Raheem Mostert Raheem. Mostert. Touchdown. pic.twitter.com/zo9QUT9ZzX — 49ersSpin (@49ersSpin) January 20, 2020 Raheem Mostert didn't start the year as the top running back in San Francisco due to the presence of Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida, but he has since become the main man. He finished the regular season with a team-leading 772 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, and he followed that up with a four-touchdown game against the Green Bay Packers. Kyle Shanahan's rushing scheme is built in a way that any member of the offense can score a touchdown as a running back, but Mostert is the most likely option heading into Super Bowl LIV. He has been the proverbial hot hand during the first two games and will likely lead the way once again on Sunday.

Slide 10 of 11 Deebo Samuel #49ers’ Deebo Samuel hits the spin button and walks in for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/jDiZvbHjSh — Fourth and Nine (@fourth_nine) December 30, 2019 Rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel finished his first season with the 49ers with the second-most receiving yards behind Kittle. He didn't particularly struggle with a learning curve en route to 802 yards and three touchdowns. He also served as a key figure during one specific play. Throughout the year, the 49ers used a Jet Sweep, a play in which a receiver runs horizontally across the field before taking a handoff from the quarterback and running to the left or right side. San Francisco's version was slightly different considering that it had a fake to the running back before Garoppolo flipped the ball to Samuel. This play was very successful, and it's likely that it will resurface during Super Bowl LIV.