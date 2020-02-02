Super Bowl 2020: Shakira Takes Over Instagram Ahead of Halftime Show With Jennifer Lopez

With Jennifer Lopez and Shakira preparing for the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV, there have been questions about the songs that will be performed. Fans have also asked about the work that goes into something so extravagant. Well, Shakira has given a sneak peek via Instagram.

The popular singer revealed on Sunday morning that she would be taking over the official Instagram account's Stories and showcasing some of her preparation. She couldn't reveal the in-depth details, but she could tease the outfits that would be worn. Shakira also showed off the dancers that will be taking the stage with her and Lopez on Sunday evening.

Of course, the biggest draw for the fans was a pair of bright red boots that feature 30,000 crystals. The shoes took 10 days for designer Dan Life to create, but they appeared to be worth the wait.

"Nobody would have believed when I was a little girl in Barranquilla that I would end up singing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show," Shakira told Instagram prior to her social media takeover. "And that's just a palpable example of how anything is really possible. You just have to persevere and dream big."

The shoes were not the only splash of red that will be seen during the halftime performance. A brief glimpse of her outfit was also provided, which prominently featured a black and red focus.

While there are expected to be some wardrobe changes during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, Shakira did make it clear that red would be a theme for her clothing choices.

The behind the scenes look into her preparation was not entirely focused on the outfit. Shakira also showed off a few dance moves as part of her warmup. She also answered several questions about what this performance means to her and how she is getting ready for the big night. Specifically, she mentioned that this will be an opportunity to inspire those that have goals for their lives.

"I'd like to inspire as many little girls and women and Latinos and people around the world to dream as big as they want," Shakira said during her Instagram takeover.

Super Bowl LIV will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

