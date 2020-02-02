Super Bowl 2020: Burger King Playfully Tweaks Its Signage, and Social Media Weighs In

Beloved fast food chain Burger King is getting in on the fun of the big game, celebrating Super Bowl 2020 by giving a minor revamp on signs on four of its Miami restaurants. With Super Bowl LIV set to be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the burger chain changed its original tagline "Flame grilling since 1954" to "Flame grilling since 19LIV."

With the Super Bowl LIV in its hometown of Miami, @BurgerKing has replaced the "Flame grilling since 1954" signs on four of its Miami restaurants to read "Flame grilling since 19LIV." pic.twitter.com/NibcXLQ8qo — Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) January 23, 2020

Although the signage revamp is taking place at only four locations – 9201 South Dixie Highway, Miami; 2801 S.W. 27th Avenue, Miami; 15320 N.W. 79th Court, Miami Lakes; and 5721 N.W. 7th Street Miami, according to Muse by Clio – it is already gaining plenty of attention on social media ahead of Sunday's game.

"People have been LOVing [Burger King] since 19LIV," wrote one fan.

"Burger King went Roman for the Super Bowl," added another.

"That's clever," tweeted a third.

"19LIV is super interesting, but I don't think [Burger King] has been effective in getting this message out, bc this is the first I'm reading about this. They should really be capitalizing on this," pointed out another. "Maybe there is going to be a big [Super Bowl] ad??"

At this time, it is unclear if Burger King will join the ranks of the dozens of other brands set to air ads during the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans still fondly remember BK's 45-second ad spot during last year's game, which featured archival footage of iconic pop artist Andy Warhol eating a hamburger from Burger King.

"We felt really strongly about the idea that we had. It's very unique, very different and something only Burger King could do — literally," the brand's global chief marketing officer, Fernando Machado, later told Ad Week of the commercial. "No other brand could do what we're about to do."

The ad marked Burger King's first to air during a Super Bowl since 2006 and had been teased on social media beforehand.

As fans wait to see if Burger King will go for round two, they are also eagerly keeping their eyes glued to their screens for the highly-anticipated halftime show, which is set to be headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. Special guests have also been teased.

Super Bowl LIV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 2 on FOX.