Kobe Bryant's Sisters Break Silence, Share Rare Family Photos Following Lakers Star's Shocking Death

Kobe Bryant's sisters Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb spoke out for the first time since their brother's death in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The Los Angeles Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant were among the nine victims. The sisters thanked fans for reaching out, adding that their lives are "forever changed" by the tragedy.

"On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident," Washington and Tabb said in a joint statement to NewsOne Friday. "We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed. Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails and cards."

The two also encouraged fans to make donations to MamabaOnThree.org to support the families of the crash victims and MamaSportsFoundation.org to "honoe Kobe and Gianna's legacy."

Tabb and Washington also shared several never-before-seen family photos, including a photo with parents Joe and Pamela Bryant at Tabb's wedding.

Bryant's parents have not commented on their son's death yet. However, Kobe Inc. President Molly Carter released a statement denouncing reports using unnamed sources.

"We are disappointed in some media's broad use of unnamed sources and blind quotes, and remind everyone that the Bryant family will speak on our own behalf when appropriate," Carter told The Los Angeles Times. "To this point, no one has been authorized to speak on behalf of the family regarding any personal details surrounding Sunday's tragedy, including stories related to the family's previous air travel decisions."

"We ask members of the media for respect and responsible judgment during this difficult time," Carter continued. "These inaccurate reports only add unnecessary pain to a grieving family."

This is a breaking story and will continue to be updated.

Photo credit: Chris Weeks/WireImage/Getty Images