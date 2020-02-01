How Shaquille O'Neal Paid Tribute to Kobe Bryant During His Super Bowl Party

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal paid tribute to his former teammate Kobe Bryant during his annual Super Bowl party in Miami Friday night. O'Neal previously announced on Instagram Wednesday he would still host the party, believing that Bryant would want him to "push through and celebrate life." He said all proceeds from the party will be donated to the families of the victims of the Jan. 26 helicopter crash.

Shaq's Fun House Super Bowl party went on as planned, with O'Neal showing a video tribute to Bryant and Gianna Bryant, who died in the helicopter crash with her father. He then performed as DJ Diesel, yelling to the crowd, "If you love Kobe Bryant, put your hands up!"

O'Neal also asked partygoers to hold up Bryant's number 24 with their hands, witnesses told Page Six. Before the party, he said he would do whatever he can to help Bryant's surviving daughters.

On Wednesday, O'Neal took to Instagram to share that he still planned to host his Super Bowl party, although he considered cancelling it.

"Been going back and forth the past couple of days on if I should even have my event in Miami this weekend," the NBA Hall of Fame star wrote. "Part of me wanted to stay to myself as I reflect what my brother and his family mean to me and my family. But in thinking what would Kobe want, what would he do? Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life. So let's do just that."

He later added: "I'll be dedicating and donating all my proceeds from Friday nights Fun House to all the families who lost loved ones and to the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation. Together we will celebrate all those who lost their lives in Sunday tragedy. RIP my brother, my friend and my homie, The Black Mamba. Until we meet again."

O'Neal and Bryant's relationship frayed during their playing days, even though they won three NBA championships together. However, they became close in recent years. O'Neal has published multiple tributes to Bryant on social media, and broke down in tears during a TNT special on Tuesday.

"I didn't want to believe it. And then ... everybody called me, and we found out it was confirmed," O'Neal said on TNT through tears. "I haven't felt pain that sharp in a while."

O'Neal said it felt like he lost a "little brother" following the death of his sister from cancer in October.

"I wish I could say one last thing to the people that we lost... Because once you’re gone, you’re gone forever," O'Neal said. He later added, "It really changes me. I just really now have to take time and just call and say I love you … because you never know."

Bryant and Gianna were among nine people killed in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The Los Angeles Lakers held their own emotional tribute to Bryant before their first game on Friday, their first since his death.

