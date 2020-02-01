Kobe Bryant and Kanye West Once Starred in Eerie Commercial Featuring Helicopter Explosion

Kobe Bryant and Kanye West's paths have crossed many times over the years, and one of their strangest run-ins has resurfaced in the wake of the NBA legend's death. In 2011, Bryant and West starred as adversaries in a short film for Nike entitled The Black Mamba, a play on Bryant's nickname. The commercial, which clocks in just under six minutes, was directed by Robert Rodriguez and also stars Bruce Willis and Danny Trejo, among others. It features Bryant taking on all kinds of assassins to get to West, who plays an evil mastermind.

The film project has resurfaced around Twitter in recent days due to its ending. It involves a helicopter exploding, which fans were shocked to see after Bryant's death due to a helicopter crash on Sunday. Bryant is not in the helicopter on film, it's actually quite the opposite. West's character attempts to flee the scene of their final face-off, but Bryant grabs a bomb (which is basketball shaped) and hurls it at the helicopter. The aircraft bursts into flames and Bryant is victorious. It's even teased at the end that West's character might have survived the blast, as an evil laugh is let out as a Nike logo appears on screen.

Regardless of the twist of events, the mention of Bryant and a helicopter exploding rattled many online. Many were shaken by the eeriness of the situation as they shared the clip, which has now been watched hundreds of thousands of times on Twitter alone. Many have also taken to bootleg YouTube uploads to watch it.

Kobe Bryant made this commercial with Kanye years before his death in a helicopter crashing LEGENDS LIVE FOREVER 🏀pic.twitter.com/qjBwO2iFCs — Duke Of Milan (@jnr_ot) January 27, 2020

Comments on the video stem from tributes to Bryant to completely bizarre conspiracy theories about his death.

The facts are, Bryant was one of nine people who tragically lost their lives when a private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the accident alongside seven others: John Altobelli, 56; Keri Altobelli, 46; Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Christina Mauser, 38; Sarah Chester, 45, Payton Chester, 13; and the helicopter's pilot, Ara Zobayan.

Investigators have ruled the crash an accident but have still not determined an exact cause. Weather is believed to be a contributing factor, as it was foggy at the time of the crash.

Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant, has helped organize a fund for the crash victims' families, which can be found at MambaOnThree.org.

