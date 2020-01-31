Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant After Death With New Track on 'Funeral' Album

Lil Wayne released his new album Funeral on Friday and did something special for Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday. At the end of the song "Bing James," Lil Wayne left a 24-second moment of silence to honor the late Lakers Legend. The reason he did it on "Big James" is it's the eighth song on the album: Bryant wore No. 8 and No. 24 during his 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lil Wayne left a 24 second moment of silence on the 8th song of his new album for Kobe @LilTunechi #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/Hko9UZM38p — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 31, 2020

Speaking of the Lakers, the team returns to their home court, the Staples Center on Friday and it will be the first time the team has played on the home court since Bryant's death. Bryant's daughter, Gianna and seven other people died in the crash which was ruled an accident.

"We are devastated and have been forever changed by the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. We send our love to Vanessa, the Bryant family, and to the families of the other passengers," the Lakers' statement said.

"Words cannot express what Kobe means to the Los Angeles Lakers, our fans, and our city. More than a basketball player, he was a beloved father, husband, and teammate. Their love and light will remain in our hearts forever."

"The Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to support the families affected by this tragedy. To help, please visit MambaOnThree.org. For those who are inspired to continue Kobe and Gianna's legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org."

When Lil Wayne heard the news, he tweeted: "We lost a King. 824." It's clear Lil Wayne had a ton of respect for Bryant and so it's no surprise to see him honor James in his new album. Other than the tribute to Bryant, Lil Wayne recently talked about how Funeral is different from his previous projects.

"What the new thing is for me is actually trying to put out music that sounds a little more like today's music," he told New Orleans radio station Q93.3. "What that means for me… is adding hooks. I forget about hooks. I forget 'em. Somebody gotta come in the booth and stop me from rapping, like, 'This is where you stop it and add a hook.'"

Funeral consists of 24 tracks and some of the featured artists include Big Sean, 2 Chainz and Jay Rock.