Fans Flock to Kobe Bryant's Final Tweet Before His Death

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday along with his 13-year old daughter Gianna and seven others, including the pilot. The night before the crash, Bryant sent out one final tweet and a message to LeBron James. On Saturday night, James passed Bryant on the all-time scoring list and is now No. 3 on the list only behind Karl Malone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

"Man I love you big bro," James said in an Instagram post when talking about Bryant. "My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I'll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it's my responsibility to put this s3 on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There's so much more I want to say but just can't right now because I can't get through it! Until we meet again my brother!!"

Here's a look at fans reacting to Bryant's final tweet.