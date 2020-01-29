Watch: Shaquille O'Neal Reveals How He Learned of Kobe Bryant's Death, Initially Thought It Was a Hoax

Shaquille O'Neal was one of the longest-tenured teammates of Kobe Bryant during the late-star's 20-year career in Los Angeles. Following the tragic helicopter crash that took Bryant's life, Bryant's daughter Gianna's and seven others', O'Neal, along with thousands of others, couldn't believe the news was real.

Appearing on a TNT special honoring Bryant, O'Neal explained how when his nephew showed him on his phone that Bryant was dead following a crash, he thought it was a "hoax." Shortly after, he received confirmation by multiple people that it was true.

"The other day I'm downstairs working out with my son Shaqir and my nephew Columbus. Then my other nephew comes in, crying, and he shows me his phone. And I snapped at him, I said 'Man get that out of my face. Get that away from me," he explained. "We live in a world where anything can be Photoshopped, anything can be hoaxed. I didn't want to believe it."

O'Neal said he never felt pain like that before, saying, "Now I lost a little brother."

The two were together with the Lakers from 1996 until 2004 when O'Neal headed to the Miami Heat. During their time in L.A., they brought home an NBA championship each year for three consecutive years from 2000 to 2002.

"Our names will be attached together for what we did. People always ask about our relationship, and I tell them it's just like me and Charles," O'Neal continued on the broadcast. "You've got two strong-minded people who are gonna get it done their way. We're gonna say certain things, the respect will never be lost, but when it comes to being inside the lines and win, that's what me and him did."

On Sunday as the Twitter world was overwhelmed with thoughts and prayers from past teammates, celebrities and fans alike, O'Neal put out a heartfelt post.

"There's no words to express the pain Im going through with this tragedy of loosing my neice (sic) Gigi [and] my brother @kobebryant I love u and u will be missed," his tweet began. "My condolences goes out to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. IM SICK RIGHT NOW."

Bryant was 41 at the time of his death.