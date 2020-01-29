Kobe Bryant Fans Fondly Remember 'Kobe' Trash Can Meme After Icon's Death

In the wake of his death, Kobe Bryant has been remembered for everything from his NBA record to his philanthropy and artistic work off the court. For many, his impact on the culture goes even deeper than that, all the way back to a persistent meme from the early 2000s. This week, fans are thinking twice as they yell "Kobe" while tossing their trash into a can.

Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, six other passengers and the pilot. The crash shocked the nation, and had fans from all realms of sports and entertainment grieving.

Bryant was an NBA icon, who spent his entire 20-year career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. In that time, he was known for his fadeaway jumpshot, which spawned the mantra "Kobe!" for kids around the country.

It became common practice for kids to shout "Kobe" as they tossed balled up paper or other trash into a can. The player's name rang out in classrooms across the country as students made jumpshots into garbage cans, until the habit was second nature.

After years of chanting "Kobe" at the trash can without thinking, many people were re-examining this mantra this week, as news of Bryant's passing sunk in. Here is a look at how Twitter is reckoning with its favorite battle cry.