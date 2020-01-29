Kobe Bryant Fans Fondly Remember 'Kobe' Trash Can Meme After Icon's Death

By Michael Hein

In the wake of his death, Kobe Bryant has been remembered for everything from his NBA record to his philanthropy and artistic work off the court. For many, his impact on the culture goes even deeper than that, all the way back to a persistent meme from the early 2000s. This week, fans are thinking twice as they yell "Kobe" while tossing their trash into a can.

Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, six other passengers and the pilot. The crash shocked the nation, and had fans from all realms of sports and entertainment grieving.

Bryant was an NBA icon, who spent his entire 20-year career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. In that time, he was known for his fadeaway jumpshot, which spawned the mantra "Kobe!" for kids around the country.

It became common practice for kids to shout "Kobe" as they tossed balled up paper or other trash into a can. The player's name rang out in classrooms across the country as students made jumpshots into garbage cans, until the habit was second nature.

After years of chanting "Kobe" at the trash can without thinking, many people were re-examining this mantra this week, as news of Bryant's passing sunk in. Here is a look at how Twitter is reckoning with its favorite battle cry.

Slide 1 of 7Generational Humor

Many fans considered the "Kobe" trash can phenomenon a generational thing, and wondered whether kids would still do it going forward. Even if they didn't, it was still a mark of Bryant's cultural legacy either way.

Slide 2 of 7Students

Current teachers confirmed that students still shout Kobe while making trash can throws to this day, and in fact they tried to organize group jumpshots in Bryant's memory this week. Teachers were not behind this idea unanimously.

Slide 3 of 7'Honor'

Other teachers passed on the legacy of "Kobe" jumpshots with purpose, hoping to preserve the custom. One teacher noted the semi-magical power of the name, at least as it applies to trash can tosses.

Slide 4 of 7Staples Center

A memorial for Bryant on Monday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles -- where Bryant played some of his most famous games -- featured a group "Kobe" toss. Videos of the event went viral, delighting viewers of all ages.

Slide 5 of 7Permanent Fixture

Another Twitter user proposed that the "Kobe" trash can phenomenon should be a permanent part of a memorial for the NBA legend. They suggested putting a can near a statue of Bryant, thereby promoting an anti-litter agenda while honoring another aspect of Bryant's stature.

Slide 6 of 7Kobe

With the trash can tosses on their minds, some fans wondered if Bryant knew knew about this custom. They wondered if he ever understood how widespread it was, and if he himself ever did it.

0comments
Slide 7 of 7Evolving for the Workplace

Finally, adults this week picked up their old jump shot skills in the workplace after years off, and they were delighted. Tributes and memorials for Bryant continue this week, as the world grapples with his death.

Start the Conversation

of