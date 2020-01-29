Kobe Bryant Crash: Everything We Know About the Sikorsky S-76B Helicopter

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning along with his daughter, Gianna, the pilot and six other passengers. The crash happened outside the Los Angeles area with the helicopter headed to Bryant's Mamba Academy for a basketball tournament. Bryant was a longtime member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and the team postponed their game on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. "The National Basketball Association game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28 at Staples Center has been postponed," the league confirmed in a statement. "The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday." The helicopter Bryant and the rest of the passengers were in was a Sikorsky S-76B. Here's a look at everything we know about the chopper.

The helicopter involved in the tragic #KobeBryant crash was a 1991 SIKORSKY S-76B, Reg. N72EX, owned by Island Express Holdings in CA. It flew from Santa Ana to Camarillo and back the day prior. pic.twitter.com/fYLlj5yTdy — Lt. Tim McMillan (Ret.) (@LtTimMcMillan) January 26, 2020 The Sikorsky S-76B was built in 1991 according to the California records, and considered a "workhorse" often carrying VIPs. The actual layout of the helicopter is not clear, but CNN said it can carry as many as eight passengers and two pilots. Including Bryant, there were eight passengers and one pilot before it crashed on Sunday.

Before Bryant had access to the chopper, it belonged to the state of Illinois. It was used for "VIP transport" from 2007 to 2015. Then-Gov. Bruce Rauner used it when he sold the state's aircraft fleet for budgetary reasons.

https://t.co/k2wi4Wqmlp - NEWS: Sikorsky S-76B helicopter crashes killing all onboard. A Sikorsky S-76B registration #N72EX has crashed earlier today in Calabasas, LA County, killing all five on board including the five-time NBA Champion Kobe Bryant and his 13 year old daught… pic.twitter.com/Hz3WqdDYYJ — Horizon (@HorizonMalta) January 26, 2020 On April 13, 2016 - the day that Bryant scored 60 points in the final game of his career - he took a photo in front of the helicopter. Nike posted the photo on Twitter (now deleted) and the caption read "One last ride #MambaDay."

There are not many pilots who are qualified to fly the Sikorsky S-76B according to Kurt Deetz. In order to be qualified, pilots have to log in a couple thousand hours of flight time in a twin-engine chopper. Deetz is a former pilot of Island Express Helicopters and he flew Bryant's chopper from 2015 and 2017.

Serving navies around the globe. 🌏 With superior maritime capabilities, the #MH60R helicopters play a critical role in navy operations, delivering supplies, personnel, resources and defensive capabilities. #SNA2020 https://t.co/mjxxhEmsQq pic.twitter.com/fNYWTi1X5Y — Sikorsky (@Sikorsky) January 14, 2020 The Sikorsky helicopter was first built in 1977 and it has "delivered more than 875 S-76s across the world." 178 customers employ the model in a corporate or VIP role and other countries use it for political affairs.

Kobe Bryant walks off the court after his final game in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/9wXwIP6AEn — NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2020 Bryant used helicopters on a consistent basis. In an interview with GQ Magazine in 2010: "Bryant says the helicopter is just another tool for maintaining his body," Given his broken finger, his fragile knees, his sore back and achy feet, not to mention his chronic agita, Bryant can't sit in a car for two hours. The helicopter, therefore, ensures that he gets to Staples Center feeling fresh."