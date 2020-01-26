Kobe Bryant Dead: Video Footage Shows Helicopter Crash Aftermath

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning. The crash occurred outside the Los Angeles area and there is now video footage that shows the aftermath accident. The video shows a helicopter traveling to the crash site and the weather conditions are foggy.

The helicopter crash happened before 10 a.m. local time near Las Virgenes Road, south of Agoura Road, according to the Los Angeles Times. There were foggy conditions at the time of the accident.

This comes on the heels of Bryant being passed by Lakers star LeBron James on the NBA's all-time scoring list on Saturday night. James talked to reporters after the Lakers defeated the Philadelphia 76ers and e talked about how much Bryant meant to the game of basketball.

"It's another guy that I looked up to when I was in grade school and high school," James told ESPN. "Seeing him come straight out of high school, he is someone that I used as inspiration. It was like, wow."

"Seeing a kid, 17 years old, come into the NBA and trying to make an impact on a franchise, I used it as motivation," James continued. "He helped me before he even knew of me because of what he was able to do. So, just to be able to, at this point of my career, to share the same jersey that he wore, be with this historical franchise and just represent the purple and gold, it's very humbling and it's dope."

Bryant's final tweet came on Saturday night and he sent a message to James for making history. He wrote: "Continuing to move the game forward [James]. Much respect my brother."

Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1996-2016. Along with helping the Lakers win five NBA championships, Bryant was named NBA Finals MVP in 2009 and 2010 and he was named NBA MVP in 2008. The 41-year old was named to the All-Star team 18 times and he won the NBA All-Star MVP award four times.

Along with his success in the NBA, Bryant also was a winner in the Olympics as he won a gold medal in the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympic games.