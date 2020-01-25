Eli Manning's Former Giants Teammate Michael Strahan Sends Him a Message After Retirement: 'Now We Can Golf!'

With Eli Manning retiring from the NFL and leaving the New York Giants after 16 years, he has an ample amount of free time on the horizon. Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan has some ideas for Manning that he is sharing on Instagram. He wants to hit the links with his former teammate.

Strahan sent a congratulatory message to his former teammate on Thursday, including a photo of him and Manning together after the NFC Championship in Jan. 2007. They had just defeated the Green Bay Packers and booked a trip to Super Bowl XLII.

"Congratulations on an incredible career," Strahan wrote on Instagram. "Always a great teammate and friend. Enjoy all the praise because you’ve earned it my friend. Now we can Golf! #ThankYouEli"

The Giants would go on to upset the previously undefeated New England Patriots. Manning threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Plaxico Burress while Strahan and the defensive line applied constant pressure on Tom Brady. Strahan finished the day with three tackles, one sack, and a pass defensed.

Of course, the veteran defensive end retired following the victory in Super Bowl XLII and immediately became a TV star. He joined FOX NFL Sunday in July 2008 to provide analysis on each week of league action. He has been a mainstay on this show ever since while pairing with host Curt Menefee and analysts Terry Bradshaw, Jimmie Johnson, and Howie Long.

Strahan hasn't simply been limited to Fox, however. He also served as co-host of Live! With Kelly and Michael and later joined Good Morning America. He has been increasingly busy with each passing year while making a mark on several television shows.

Manning, on the other hand, has been working each and every year in pursuit of the Lombardi Trophy. He delivered two Super Bowl wins during his 16-year career, but he wanted to bring even more to New York.

Now that he is retired, Manning will have a plethora of opportunities available to him. He could work with the Giants in some capacity, he could provide analysis on one of the pre-game shows, or he could pursue several other projects.

Manning's future is unknown, especially after only announcing his retirement last week. No matter what he does, however, Strahan believes that it needs to happen after they play some golf.

Photo Credit: Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images