Red-Band Trailer for ‘Tulip Fever’ Is So Sexy It Was Banned From TV

Alicia Vikander’s upcoming film Tulip Fever takes place in 17th century Amsterdam, and it’s about a married woman who has the hots for a starving artist commissioned to paint her portrait. As the two become increasingly attracted, it sounds like your run-of-the-mill romance. But this new film, set to release September 1, has some serious NSFW elements.

Watch the Tulip Fever trailer in question here.

The red-band trailer (noting it to be for mature audiences) was shared online August 22, but the clip was actually banned from television thanks to its graphic sex content.

In the film teaser, Vikander and actor Dane DaHaan have some raunchy moments of sexual passion as forbidden lovers, and they are apparently too hot for TV to handle. We, on the other hand, are definitely interested in the sex-positive nature of the film. It’s actually refreshing to see sex for mutual pleasure in a film, particularly in a period piece. After all, it’s okay (read: normal) to have sex in your own life; why can’t the characters enjoy it?

The distributor for the film says it won’t cut the scene(s) in question from the trailer, and while it was approved by the Motion Picture Association of America—the group who determines film ratings—Page Six reports that the clip was rejected for airtime by Fox.