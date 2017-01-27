This Medication in Your Cabinet Might Be Messing With Your Sex Life

(Photo: Twitter / @Vox)

Well, this is eye-opening.

Let’s talk about sex — specifically, the bad things that might be causing you to not want to have sex.

There’s good news and bad news. The good news is that we might have your answer. The bad news? That answer could be sitting in your medicine cabinet right now.

According to Women’s Health, the issue with your sex drive might lie within your birth control. If you have noticed your sex drive isn’t the same after starting on the pill, that might be the problem. If you’ve started noticing issues four to six weeks after starting the pill, it might have lowered your testosterone, which in turn leads to a lower sex drive, according to Michael Krychman, M.D., a gynecologist and sexual health expert in California.

If you think this problem hits close to home for you, chat with your doctor about an IUD or a different type of pill.

“Even if your desire is lower from the meds, you can build up that intimacy in other ways,” said Megan Fleming, Ph.D., a New York City sex and relationship expert. Meaning, more foreplay and touching the sweet spots might help bring it home.

Antidepressants could also be messing with your sex drive. Drugs like Prozac, Zoloft, or Luvox are known as serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) which in turn can cause a decline in men and women’s desires in the bedroom. Depending on who is taking the meds, the man could have a problem getting an erection (or keeping one) and the woman might fail to have an orgasm.

If this is the case, symptoms might show up within 90 days of starting the medication. Try having sex before taking the medication to help your chances of achieving sexual satisfaction. If this continues, a doctor may subscribe Viagra or Cialis to help moderate the side effects.

