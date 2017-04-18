These Are the 3 Best Sex Positions to Guarantee Your Orgasm

(Photo: Shutterstock)

If there’s anything a seasoned love-maker knows, it’s that not all positions are created equal.

The creative, acrobatic moves or pretzel situations you attempt during sex might be fun—pleasurable, even—but if you really want to learn what makes you (and your partner) ‘O’, take it back to basics.

“Trying to accomplish complicated acrobatics distracts you from the sex itself, putting your focus on how you can contort yourself, rather than on just experiencing the sensations,” explains sex educator Dorian Solot, co-author of I (Heart) Female Orgasm, to Cosmopolitan. “When you want to climax, the simplest positions are often also the best positions, and with a few modifications, you can make them even more orgasm inducing than they already are.”

1. Missionary, modified

If this your go-to position (face it, it is) or it’s where you feel most comfortable, crank up the intensity a bit to sail to new heights.

Place a pillow under your butt to lift your pelvis, and instead of wrapping your legs around your partner, fold them in toward your chest. This adds extra space for your man to thrust and it deepens your threshold for penetration. Win-win!

While there are a few different ways to saddle up (see them all here!), you’ll be sure to orgasm and keep a fierce connection with your partner with this up-and-at-’em version.

Straddle your man in true cowgirl fashion, but have him sit up, too, so you’re chests are touching and faces are close. Rest one hand behind you and lean back on it a bit to feel a deeper penetration you’re sure to love. You can control all the motions and his hands are free to explore.

3. Doggy style, deflated

The all-fours position is intense and seriously sexy, but guys often take it too fast (great for them, a bit uncomfortable for you). Slow things down and feel the heat build!

Lie on your stomach and have your man lie on top of you. Lift your butt just enough to let him in (bring the pillow back if you need to!) and have him thrust in a slower, rhythmic fashion. The pressure on your stomach will heighten your sensation with each thrust and having your legs closer together during the act will help you reach your peak, too!

Once you’ve mastered these sultry positions, then you can move on to the Cirque du Soleil-level fun. Still, we bet you’ll return to these tried-and-true moves again and again.

And once you’re done, don’t forget these crucial post-sex habits for a stronger, happier relationship.

